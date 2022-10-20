It is arguably the greatest football rivalry in the state of Kentucky, and the numbers back it up.
Pulaski County and Southwestern will renew their rivalry tonight at ‘The Reservation’, and what a rivalry it has been.
One reason this rivalry is considered one of the top — if not the best in the state of Kentucky — is just how competitive it has been over the years since its inception in 1993 when Southwestern High School first opened.
Heading into tonight’s matchup, Southwestern leads the all-time series against Pulaski County 19-17, and has won five of the previous six meetings over the past three years.
However, the Maroons have had their fair share of success in the rivalry as well, defeating the Warriors in regional championship games in the 2014, 2016, and 2018 seasons.
That win in 2014 over Southwestern in the regional title game propelled the Maroons onto a state championship in Class 5 A, winning the title with a 14-7 win over Graves County.
More recently, the Warriors have ended PC’s football season the last three years, something the Maroons haven’t forgotten and are very well aware of.
That’s the history of this rivalry.
Moving onto the present, Friday night is arguably a game featuring two of the best teams in all of Class 5 A in the state of Kentucky in the annual Don Franklin Bowl.
Pulaski County and it’s high-flying offense and passing attack led by quarterback Brysen Dugger and wide receiver Chandler Godby are 8-1 on the year, with that lone setback coming at Corbin over a month ago in a 24-21 loss to the Redhounds.
Southwestern meanwhile is a perfect, 8-0 on the season, and has gotten things done this year with a great rushing attack, led by Tanner Wright and Christian Walden, along with a very solid defense. And, just like Pulaski County, the Warriors have ran roughshod over every district opponent heading into tonight’s game.
The Warriors in wins over North Laurel, South Laurel, and Whitley County, have outscored those three district opponents by a margin of 116-19.
Pulaski County meanwhile, has fared ever better, beating those same three teams by a combined score of 173-53.
The Maroons have scored more points — 388 to be exact — than any other football team in Class 5 A headed into tonight’s contest, averaging just a shade over 43 points per game.
To win a district title tonight, both head coaches — Johnny Hines of Pulaski County and Jason Foley of Southwestern — both readily admit their perspective teams are going to have their hands full in tying to win a district title with a victory over the other.
“Southwestern is a good team, they have got some terrific players, and they have played well this season, so this is going to be a great game,” stated Pulaski County head coach Johnny Hines earlier in the week.
“Southwestern’s strength I think is in their offensive line and their running game,” Hines added. “Our strength is maybe a little more in the passing game. I think that’s the strengths of the teams, and it will be interesting how this game goes on Friday night.”
As for Hines’ counterpart — Jason Foley of Southwestern — consider the Warriors head coach as one that has a ton of respect for the Maroons and their potent passing game.
“This game will be a big challenge, and one — if not the toughest games we have played all season,” pointed out Foley.
“Pulaski County has had a great year are playing really well as a team,” Foley continued. “Their offense is the most explosive I have seen in a few years, and much of that is due to the play of their quarterback Brysen Dugger. Obviously, they have playmakers with Chandler Godby and several others, but Dugger makes the engine go. Defensively, they play sound football, and they are a very physical team.”
As Foley pointed out, PC quarterback Brysen Dugger is enjoying a monumental season, completing 72.5 percent of his pass attempts through the Maroons first nine games of the season.
For the year, Dugger has completed 156-215 passes for 2,345 yards, and has a mind-boggling touchdown to interception ratio, throwing 32 touchdown passes so far this season against only three interceptions.
Godby meanwhile is having another All-State season.
The PC senior comes into Friday night’s contest with 72 receptions on the year for 1,307 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Those 23 TD’s — thanks to three TD receptions in Pulaski County’s 35-29 victory last week at Bell County — tied Godby with Maroon great Jake Johnson for the most touchdown catches in a single season at Pulaski County with 23. When you’re a wide receiver at Pulaski County High School, and your name is mentioned in the same sentence as Jake Johnson, trust me, you’re special.
As prolific as Pulaski County’s offense has been this season, Southwestern’s ground attack has been just as successful.
Senior tailback Tanner Wright is enjoying another stellar year, leading the Warriors with 857 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Christian Walden has ran for 678 yards and nine TD’s, so the Warriors will present PC with some problems too, with a very dynamic, one-two punch on the ground.
“(Brysen) Dugger and (Chandler) Godby have put up big numbers offensively,” stated Foley.
“Pulaski does many things well,” added the Warriors coach. “They make big plays, play very fundamental-sound defense, and often get some key plays with their special teams as well. Defensively, they fly around and hit you. Their linebacking core and secondary really play a physical brand of football, and that is a good recipe for success.”
As for Hines, he says for his team to get over the hump and get a win over Southwestern — something that has been hard for the Maroons to do over the past three seasons, losing five of six games against the Warriors — limiting mistakes in this game is going to be the key for the winning team.
“They’ve (Warriors) have had our number lately — that’s all I can say,” stated Hines, in talking about his team’s struggles in this game over the past three years. This is the game I think all the kids look forward to from both teams, and it’s the biggest game of the year.”
“One team usually loses the game due to mistakes, penalties, turnovers and things like that,” added the PC coach. “It’s always been our experience that when you play a good team, and when the teams are evenly matched as in this case, I think the one team doesn’t beat the other team. Mistakes made by the losing team are always the difference in the game.”
Kickoff for the Maroons game at Southwestern is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
(SOMERSET 4-5) at WASHINGTON COUNTY (3-5)
Two football teams that really need a win will meet in Springfield, Kentucky on Friday night, when the Somerset Briar Jumpers — losers of three straight games — take on a Washington County team that limps in with a 3-5 mark.
Both teams are 0-2 in district play, with both losing to Danville and Lexington Christian Academy in blowout losses last week.
For Somerset, the Briar Jumpers took one squarely on the chin last Friday night at home, losing to the LCA Eagles by a 43-0 margin, in a game that saw the Jumpers only register 138 yards of total offense against the Eagles.
For Washington County, the Commanders didn’t fare any better last week, getting blown off its home field by Danville by a 53-7 margin.
So, something has to give Friday night when the Commanders and Jumpers tee it up.
For Somerset, it’s the regular season finale — a season that looked promising a month ago — when the Jumpers were sporting a 4-2 record.
However, three straight losses to Hazard, Danville, and LCA, and the Jumpers are under the .500 mark, and need a win on Friday evening to end the regular season at 5-5, before heading into the playoffs in a couple of weeks.
Guy Bailey had a monster game against Washington County a year ago at Clark Field, and the junior running back will be looking to do the same on Friday night.
Bailey — with 840 yards rushing on the season and 11 touchdowns — needs 160 yards on Friday night to get to 1,000 yards rushing on the year. In the Commanders, he may have a chance to get there, as Washington County is allowing almost 35 points per contest to opponents.
Offensively, Washington County’s quarterback Beau Baker leads the Commander offense, as he has connected on 92-172 pass attempts on the season for 1,489 yards and 10 touchdowns.
For Somerset — on paper at least — this is a winnable game, and a game that the Jumpers definitely need to win to end the regular season on a positive note, while gaining some momentum headed into the playoffs in a couple of weeks.
Kickoff for the game is set to get underway from Washington County High School beginning at 7:30 p.m.
