Pulaski County stays perfect with two weekend wins

The Pulaski County High School boys basketball team racked up two more road wins this past weekend to up their season record to a perfect 6-0. The Maroons downed district rivals Casey County High School by a scored of 85-54 on Friday and downed the homestanding East Jessamine High School Jaguars by a score of 82-59 on Saturday.
In the Maroons' win over Casey County, the Maroons had five players score in double figures. Cayden Lancaster led the way for Pulaski County with 14 points, while Caleb Sloan scored 13 points. Carson Fraley and Zach Travis both scored 12 points each. Gavin Stevens scored 10 points. Jace Frye and Kamryn Hargis scored five points each. Bryson Dugger scored four points. Channer Sears and Wessen Falin scored three points each. Jalen Wooldridge and Wil Blankenship scored two points each.
In Pulaski County's win over East Jessamine, Zach Travis scored a game-high 25 points. Lancaster scored 22 points, and Stevens scored 16 points. Frye added eight points, Fraley scored five points, Sloan had four points, and Dugger added two points.
Pulaski County (6-0) will host Wayne County High School on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
