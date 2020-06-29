Pulaski County Stingers win 11U USSSA Summer Baseball Bash

KNOXVILLE, TN - The Pulaski County 11 U Stingers started off the 2020 summer baseball season with a big win in the USSSA Summer Baseball Clash.
After breezing through their pool play games, the PC Stingers 11U cruised to an easy semifinal victory over Elajah, 15-4, on Sunday
The Stingers notched seven runs in the third inning. The offensive firepower by Stingers was led by Aiden Drew, Jaylen Hortenbury, Jack Simpson, Josh Lewis, and Kolton Summers, who all drove in runs.
Hortenbury pitched the Stingers to victory, allowing two hits and zero runs over one inning, striking out one and walking zero.
Winning pitcher Aiden Drew started the game for the Stingers, as he surrendered two runs on four hits over two innings, and striking out two.
The Stingers totaled 17 hits. Zach Benedict, Aiden Webb, Aiden Drew, Kolton Summers, Benjamin Gaskins, and Jack Simpson all managed multiple hits for the Stingers. Zach Benedict went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Stingers in hits. The Stingers' defense didn't commit a single error. Jack Simpson led the Stingers with three stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with 13 stolen bases.
The Stingers took care of business with a 8-3 win in championship game against FCA Knoxville to claim title
Jack Simpson and Zach Benedict led the Stingers with 2 hits a piece. Josh Lewis, Bryton Burton, Aiden Webb, Jaylan Hortenbury, Kolton Summers, Ben Gaskins, and Aiden Drew each had one hit apiece.
Zach Benedict and Aiden Drew led the team with 2 RBI’s a piece. Jaylan Hortenbury led the way on the mound for the Stingers and got the win. Hortenbury pitched 2 Innings, giving up 4 hits, 3 runs, and 3 strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.