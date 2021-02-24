While very competitive in the first period, the Pulaski County Maroons slowly pulled away after to beat McCreary Central 73-57 Monday night at McCreary.
The Maroons spread the ball around and had a very balanced offensive attack with sophomore Barek Williams leading them in scoring with 21, and junior Zach Travis and sophomore Cayden Lancaster also reaching double figures with Travis at 17, and Lancaster at 13.
Senior K.J. Combs and junior Caleb Sloan were just one point off of the double digit mark with nine each.
On the other side, Kyle Stephens led the charge for McCreary Central with a game high 24 points. Trent Conatser was next behind Stephens with 10, then Noah Loundermilk and Carson McKinney just behind him with eight each.
Early in the game, it was a back and forth competitive first period where the Raiders led 18-16 heading into the second quarter.
The Maroons turned it up a notch on defense and outscored McCreary 14-9 in the second period to lead 30-27 heading into halftime.
After the halftime break, Pulaski had their best offensive quarter of the night with 25 points in the third, while the Raiders had 16 and trailed 55-43 heading into the fourth and final quarter of action.
The Maroons closed the game outscoring McCreary 18-14 to head home with a big 16 point win in a 12th Region matchup.
The win put Pulaski County at 8-5 on the season, and they will face off with the undefeated North Laurel Jaguars Friday night at home.
PCHS - 16 - 14 - 25 -18 - 73
MCHS - 18 - 9 - 16 - 14 - 57
Pulaski Co. - Williams 21, Travis 17, Lancaster 13, Combs 9, Sloan 9, Frye 4.
McCreary Central - Stephens 24, Conatser, Loundermilk 8, C. McKinney 8, M. McKinney 4, B. Trammell 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.