Pulaski County survives fourth-quarter scare 

Despite having the region's best record, nothing has come easy for the Pulaski County High School boys basketball team. And that was definitely the case in the Maroons 12th Region Tournament opening round game against the Wayne County High School Cardinals on Thursday night at the PC gym.
Trailing by as many as 14 points in the second quarter, the visiting Cardinals rallied back to take a 54-52 lead with 5:50 left in the game before the Maroons finally put the game away by a winning score of 73-64.
"It's never easy in post season, but we were definitely making it more interesting sometimes than it has to be," Pulaski County High School boys basketball coach John Fraley said in relief. "We're growing, we're just still trying to get to there, and hopefully getting better each day."
Pulaski County held unto a double-digit lead for most of the third quarter despite Wayne County eighth-grader Kendall Phillips scoring 12 points in the period. The Maroons still led 52-44 at the end of the third after Cardinals junior Mason Burchett nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer.
Burchett came out of the break in the fourth quarter with back-to-back threes from the right corner to cut Pulaski County's lead to two points at 52-50. After the Maroons came up empty of the offensive end, Wayne County's Gage Gregory hit an eight-foot floater to tie the game at 52-52. Antajuan Dumphord scored on a putback to give the Cardinals the lead at 54-52 with 5:50 left in the game.
"We got away from what we were doing and being successful at there for a minute," Fraley stated. "Wayne County was doing a good job of pushing it and getting to the rim on us. We got away from guarding them for a minute. The good thing was we were able to put it back together."
Pulaski County senior Zach Travis, who had sat on the bench foe most of the first half, scored 12 points in the final five-and-half minutes of the game to secure another Maroons' 12th Region Tournament semifinal appearance. Travis scored 20 points in the second half and led the Maroons with a game-high 24 points.
"Zach proved he's the guy that's been a leader for us all year long and when it got tight there in the end," Fraley stated.
Thanks to scores by Travis, Carson Fraley, Barek Williams, Caleb Sloan and a dunk by Cayden Lancaster, the Maroons went on a 19-4 run over the closing five-minute stretch. With the game already decided, Wayne County's Kayden Phillips and Burchett hit treys to close out the game.
The game turned out to be a series of runs by both teams.
In the opening quarter, Wayne County hit their first four shots in a row to jump out to a 10-3 lead. Gregory scored inside, Kendall Phillips hit a three-pointer, Burchett hit a three-pointer, and Dumphord sank a 12-footer in the Cards' first-quarter run.
However, Pulaski County responded with a 13-0 run to close out the first period. Gavin Stevens scored inside, Lancaster hit a three-pointer and scored three more on an 'and one'. Travis dunked off a Maroons' defensive steal and scored again inside off a Fraley assist. Before the opening quarter ended, Wayne County's Burchett hit three free throws to pull the Cards within three at 16-13.
Stevens opened up the second quarter with a bang for the Maroons scoring the team's first eight points. Stevens hit back-to-back three-pointers and threw down a two-handed jam off a defensive steal. After Wayne's Kendall Phillips hit a 15-footer, Pulaski County went on a 7-0 run to take their largest lead of the first half at 31-17. Williams converted a three-point play after he was fouled on a baseline score. Lancaster and Sloan both scored inside to complete the Pulaski County run. Wayne County trailed 35-23 at the halftime break.
Travis scored on a layup off his own defensive steal and scored again off a spin move in the lane to give the Maroons' their largest lead of the second half at 39-25 early in the third. A Stevens putback score and a Williams trey gave Pulaski County a 46-33 lead with 3:24 left in the third. However, Wayne County closed out the third period with a 11-6 run.
While Travis led the Maroons with 24 points, Cayden Lancaster and Gavin Stevens scored 14 points each. Stevens recorded a double-double with his game-high 14 boards. Carson Fraley scored nine points and had six assists. Barek Williams scored eight points. Caleb Sloan scored four points and had six rebounds.
Mason Burchett led Wayne County with 24 points and Kendall Phillps added 17 points. Gage Gregory scored 14 points, Antajuan Dumphord scored six points and Kayden Phillips scored thee points. Dumphord had nine rebounds.
Pulaski County (29-2) will advance to the 12th Region Tournament semifinal round for the sixth straight year. Pulaski County will play Boyle County High School on Monday for a chance to play in the 12th Region tourney finals. Wayne County ended their season with a 14-18 record.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
