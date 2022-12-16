The undefeated Pulaski County Maroons certainly picked the wrong night to play arguably one of their worst halves of basketball this season.
Facing arch-rival Somerset at The Briar Patch in an all-important 47th District contest for both teams, John Fraley’s club got out to an abysmal start to the game offensively, scoring only seven points over the game’s first 10 minutes.
However, PC only trailed the Briar Jumpers at the half by a 25-21 margin.
The Maroons rallied to take their first lead of the night in the third quarter, but thanks to a bucket from Somerset’s Indred Whitaker with just over a minute left in the game, the Jumpers reclaimed the lead over PC at 57-56.
At that juncture however, Fraley and crew nailed things down at crunch time.
After Whitaker’s basket, Pulaski County ended the game with an 8-0 spurt, thanks to a couple of key steals from Barek Williams, a layup from Bryson Dugger, and four consecutive free throws from Carson Fraley.
Thanks to that spurt, it was the Maroons escaping The Briar Patch with a hard-fought, 64-57 victory over Somerset, improving to 8-0 on the season and to 2-0 in district play.
“We had some good lucks at the basket early, but the shots were just not falling for us, especially in the first half,” stated coach Fraley, immediately following the contest.
“We just told our guys at halftime that they had to get stuff going to the rim and driving the ball downhill, and try to get some free throws,” continued the PC head coach. “We were hoping the ball would start going into the basket for us, and we would loosen things up a little bit.”
While Pulaski County was struggling early on, Somerset came out and played a pretty good first half.
Ryan Young’s club hit three treys in the opening half of play, and at one point late in the first half, Somerset had the lead doubled up on Pulaski County at 22-11.
However, in a sign of things to come, the Maroons would rally, trimming the deficit down to just those four points by the intermission.
Still, Somerset had to feel good about things, with a four-point lead over PC, while holding the Maroons to 21 first half points. That was a nice feat indeed, considering the fact PC was averaging just over 70 points per contest coming into the game.
“I’ll be honest with you, I really liked our matchup coming into this game,” stated Young, after his club fell to 4-3 on the year with the loss.
“They’re (Pulaski County) very talented, they’re well coached, and they play super hard,” added the Briar Jumper coach. “I thought for the most part, our kids matched that intensity. We just have to learn how to finish games. In our opener, it was kind of a similar thing against Russell County. We were up, and we just have to be confident as ball handlers and passers late in the game.”
Pulaski County meanwhile got on track in the early moments of the third quarter, and thanks to the Maroons first three-pointer of the night from Kam Hargis with 6:11 remaining in the third stanza, Pulaski County had fought back to knot things up with the Briar Jumpers at 31-31.
Later in the frame, a basket from Dugger gave the Maroons their first lead of the night at 36-35.
PC was still clinging to that one-point advantage at 41-40 at the end of the third quarter, but Somerset roared back to take a 51-47 lead over PC with 4:34 remaining in the contest, forcing Fraley to call a timeout.
“Hat’s off to those guys (Somerset), because they played an incredible game,” pointed out Fraley.
“Ryan (Young) does a great job, and he had those guys ready,” added the PC coach. “Those guys made shots, especially when they needed to do so. It seemed like every time we turned around they were throwing a three in.”
What about that 8-0 run to end the game coach?
“’Lanny’ (Cayden Lancaster) was doing a great job for us on the defensive end late, getting those rebounds,” stated Fraley. “Then, Barek (Williams) and (Bryson) Dugger were getting their hands on some balls. I told Barek after the game the steal he made at halfcourt, where he saved it back in was probably the play of the game for us. We’ve been in those kinds of situations before, and we’ve got some experience, and that helps us.”
Pulaski County needed all of its big-game experience to sneak out of The Briar Patch with a win in this affair.
Down by that 51-47 margin midway through the fourth quarter, PC had its work cut out for it, and the Maroons got the job done.
Whitaker scored nine of his 13 points in the second half, but none were bigger than his go-ahead basket with just over a minute left to play, giving Somerset the 57-56 lead over PC.
That however would be Somerset’s last points of the evening.
Fraley was fouled on the next trip down the floor for PC, and the freshman point guard calmly went to the charity stripe and nailed both ends of the one and one, for a 58-57 Maroon lead.
Williams then got a huge steal on Somerset’s next possession, Fraley was fouled, and once again the freshman calmly sank both ends of another one and one, for a 60-57 PC lead.
On Somerset’s next possession, the Maroons got a key stop, Dugger scored on a nice driving layup, and with only :17 left in the game, Pulaski County could smell victory, leading the Jumpers at that juncture by a 62-57 margin.
“Pulaski County is a little bit more veteran than us, and like I told the kids, this is early-December,” stated coach Young. “We came into this like it was a measuring-stick game for us, and we’re going to learn and grow from it, and try to get better every day.”
“Hopefully, at the end of the year, we’ll have an opportunity to play a team like them of their caliber in March when it really counts,” continued the SHS coach. “You’ve just got to hunt the basketball at crunch time, and you’ve got to want to have the basketball in your hands. We will learn from this game, and we will get better because of it.”
For the game, Pulaski County was led in scoring by Barek Williams who tallied a game-high 20 points for the victorious Maroons. Cayden Lancaster added 13 points in the win, while Fraley tallied eight of his 10 points in the second half.
PC — a perfect, 8-0 on the season — will begin play in the Lee’s Famous Recipe Holiday Classic next Wednesday at Madison Southern High School, facing Lloyd Memorial at 5 p.m.
Somerset — falling to 4-3 with the loss — was led by Ben Godby with 18 points. Aedyn Absher chipped in with 14 points, and Whitaker added 13 points.
The Briar Jumpers will return to action on Monday, facing Wayne County in the opening round of the Arby’s/KFC Classic at McCreary High School beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.