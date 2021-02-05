Pulaski County sweeps Southwestern

Outside of arguably the 12th Regional championship game in a 69-55 win over Mercer County at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season, maybe no win was as satisfying for Pulaski County head coach John Fraley than Friday night's 85-57 win over arch-rival Southwestern.
Sure, the Maroons victory over the Warriors gave PC a season sweep over their arch-rival, and it gave Fraley and crew a much-needed win, to move to 6-4 on the season.
Yet, it was even more significant for coach Fraley, as Friday's victory over Southwestern gave him win number 100 as Pulaski County's head coach.
And, his club was very impressive along the way in helping their coach reach the century mark in wins on the Maroons bench.
Zach Travis and Barek Williams each led PC with 20 points, while KJ Combs chipped in with 17 points, and Caleb Sloan added 10, on a night when the Maroons were able to blow this one open in the second half of play.
"I thought we competed and played hard tonight," stated a very happy coach Fraley after his club's victory.
"We have had a rough couple of weeks with injuries and sickness," added the Pulaski County coach. "It was nice to play again closer to full strength."
The Maroons tried to knock out the Warriors early on, scoring the first 10 points of the contest, but Southwestern would fight back.
Eli Meece -- who led the Warriors with 21 points in the loss -- hit a three-point basket just before the horn sounded ending the first quarter, bringing the Warriors to within seven points of Pulaski County at 23-16.
Thanks to a mini-run in the second frame, Chris Baker's club trimmed the deficit down to only two points at 28-26, but the Maroons would then go on a spurt of their own, easing the lead back out to nine points at the intermission, 38-29.
In the third period, Fraley and company blew this one wide open, and the Maroons were able to do it from behind the three-point stripe.
PC hit four treys in that decisive third quarter -- a frame that saw the Maroons outscore the Warriors by a 27-11 margin.
Thanks to that flurry, the Maroons all but had this one on cruise control, leading Southwestern 65-40 headed into the fourth quarter of play.
"We were able to make some shots early, which fed our defensive intensity," pointed out Fraley.
"We did a good job of rebounding tonight, which let us get out and run in the third quarter and kind of break it open," he added.
Freshman Indred Whitaker had another nice game off the Warriors bench, hitting a pair of three-point baskets in the contest, joining Meece in double figures with 10 points.
Pulaski County will return to action on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., traveling to Danville to face the Boyle County Rebels.
Southwestern meanwhile will try to bounce back on Monday evening, as the Warriors will travel to Bryan Station to square off against the Defenders.
PC -- 23 15 27 20 -- 85
SW -- 16 13 11 17 -- 57
Pulaski Co. -- Travis 20, Williams 20, Combs 17, Sloan 10, Polston 5, Fraley 4, Sears 3, Frye 2, Lancaster 2, Blankenship 2.
Southwestern -- Meece 21, Whitaker 10, Smith 9, Jones 9, Hutchinson 4, Perkins 2, Maybrier 2.
