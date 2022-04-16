Pulaski County sweeps Warriors

The Pulaski County High School scored multiple runs in the second, fourth and sixth innings in their 9-1 win over Southwestern High School on Saturday in their annual Cancer Awareness rivalry baseball game. Prior to the contest, the two county school baseball teams gathered together in the middle of the infield to release balloons in honor of friends and family members battling cancer.
While the Maroons scored nine runs off six hits, Pulaski County sophomore pitcher Masson Acton pitched a near-perfect four innings on no-hit baseball and striking out eight Warriors batters. Carter Ross and Brysen Dugger came into finish up the game in relief pitching.
In the second inning, the Maroons put two runs on the board. Will Blankenship got on base on a dropped third strike, steals second, and advanced to third base on a Marshall Livesay fielder's choice. Then, Blankenship scored on a wild pitch. Chance Todd hit a sacrifice fly to center field to bring home Livesay.
In the fourth inning, Pulaski County tacked on three more runs to go up 5-0. Chance Todd doubled to left field to score Keegan Measel - pinch running for Kameryn Hargis. Brady Cain hit a two-RBI single to center field to score Todd and Acton.
The Maroons piled on four runs in the sixth inning to up the score to 9-0. Hargis walked, stole second, advanced to third on an error, and later scored on a wild pitch. Owen Alexander walked and later scored on three wild pitches. Chance Todd walked, advanced to second on a passed ball, advanced to third on a Cain safe on error infield hit, and scored on another infield error. Bryson Dugger doubled to left field to score Cain.
The Warriors finally got on the board in the top of the seventh inning when Hayen Hall singled to left field to score Caleb Ramsey.
For Pulaski County, Chance Todd had a hit, drove in two runs, and scored two runs. Cain had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored a run.
Tyler Pumphrey, Caleb Ramsey, and Hayen Hall had the Warriors' only hits in the game.
Pulaski County (11-4) will play back-to-back games against district rivals Somerset on Tuesday (away) and Thursday (home). Southwestern (5-12) will play back-to-back district games against Wayne County on Monday (home) and Tuesday (away).
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.