First year head Pulaski County Boy's Soccer coach James Rixon pointed out early in the season that he felt like he had a special group of players -- a group that could do big things this season.
Through their first six games of the year, the Maroons had a 3-2-1 record, which included a tough loss to Greenwood over the weekend.
However on Tuesday night against the highly-touted Boyle County Rebels, Pulaski County showed grit, determination, and perseverance, while making a big-time statement to the rest of the 12th Region.
Tyson Absher notched a hat trick for the Maroons, helping PC rally from deficits twice in the contest to come back and hand Boyle County its first loss of the year to a 12th Regional team, with a very hard-fought, 3-2 victory.
"In the first half, we just weren't in the races, and we were fortunate to go into the half tied up at 1-1 with them," stated a very happy Rixon immediately following the contest.
"Not being in the races and tied up with them at 1-1, I told our guys at halftime it was there for the taking," continued the Maroon coach. "We made some adjustments at halftime, and I thought in the second half our intensity was a lot better."
It was Boyle County that dominated play early on, possessing the ball for much of the first half.
The Maroon defense however was up to the challenge for the most part. Had it not been for the play of keeper Gavin Lawson, along with defenders Sawyer Gambill and Nate Robinson, the score could have been much different than a 1-1 tie by the intermission.
The Rebels had several shots on goal in the first period, but did not go into the half with the lead, thanks to Absher.
After Matthew Britt gave the Rebels a 1-0 lead at the midway point of the first half, Absher's goal -- PC's first shot attempt at goal of the contest -- with 10:52 remaining in the opening frame knotted this affair up at 1-1.
In the second half, Boyle County -- coming into the game with a 5-1-2 mark on the season, with that lone loss coming to Frederick Douglass -- claimed the lead yet again with 33:18 remaining in the contest, thanks to a score from Jaxon Pool, who ripped a shot into the back of the net.
No worries.
PC -- shaken and a little wobbly after that score -- got things back together, and tied the game again at 2-2, thanks to a goal from Owen Lewis, who got a beautiful assist from Absher on the play with only 13:09 remaining in the game.
With new life again after the score by Lewis, Pulaski County took full advantage of the opportunity for an upset win.
Moments later, Absher struck again at the 8:46 mark, giving him a hat trick, but more importantly, giving PC its first lead of the night over the Rebels at 3-2.
After that, Lawson, Gambill, Robinson, and the rest of the PC defenders took care of the rest, helping the Maroons throw down the gauntlet to rest of the 12th Region with a monumental win over a bonafide and legit regional favorite.
"I got on Gavin a little bit at the end of the game, because I think he needs to command that box just a little bit more," pointed out Rixon. "However, he did play great tonight, and he gave us a chance to win this game, and we took advantage of that."
As for the win over Boyle County -- a team that won the 12th Region in 2020 and finished as regional runner-up last year -- Rixon says it's only proof about what he said before the season got underway. This Pulaski County team has a chance to be very special.
"This wasn't the prettiest of games, but we hustled, and we did what we needed to do to get the ball into the back of the net, which is all that matters at the end of the day," stated Rixon.
"Boyle County is a very nice team, and they probably didn't play their best game tonight either, but I am very happy to see our guys get this win," added the PC coach. "I was very happy with how our guys competed tonight -- not our best game by any means -- but the intensity they played with in the second half was great to see. We have a shot to be very special this year."
Pulaski County -- 4-2-1 on the season with the win over the Rebels -- will return to action on Thursday night on the road at Whitley County.
That game is set to get underway at 6 p.m.
