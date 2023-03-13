After a disappointing end to last baseball season, the Maroons took the field for the first time in the 2023 season on a chilly Monday evening, set to take on the Wayne County Cardinals. The Maroons were set to begin their season minus a few players, namely Jace Frye, Kam Hargis and Brysen Dugger, as they are currently getting ready for the Boys’ Sweet 16 in a few days.
The Maroons struck first in the contest and despite a bit of a threat in the fifth inning from the Cardinals, great pitching for Pulaski eventually led them to a 4-1 victory in a game that featured only 10 hits between both teams.
Junior Mason Acton drew the start for the Maroons and tossed two strikeouts in the first inning to give the home team a chance to strike first. Senior Brody Cain was the first to reach base in the bottom of the first inning and found himself in scoring position following a double to left field by Acton. A wild pitch later and Cain took home plate, giving the Maroons an early 1-0 edge over Wayne County.
Senior Gyson Rains grabbed a double in the top of the second inning for the first hit for the Cardinals. Another three strikeouts from Acton got the Maroons out of the trouble.Two straight singles by junior Jacob Todd and senior Marshall Livesay gave Pulaski another chance to score early, although those players were stranded to end the inning.
Acton got two more strikeouts in the top of the third before junior Trey Hornsby came on in relief in the fourth inning. Acton finished the night with seven strikeouts while only allowing two hits.
Two straight batters hit by pitches gave the Maroons two runners quickly to start the bottom of the fourth, before a sacrifice fly by junior Wessen Falin for the game’s first RBI brought senior Aiden Wesley home to score, making it 2-0 in favor of the Maroons.
With two on in the top of the fifth, the Cardinals finally broke their scoring drought with an RBI single to right field by senior Malachi Brown brought home freshman Gage Gregory to bring the score to 2-1 in favor of the home team. After a walk to junior Dylan Tucker, the bases were loaded for Wayne County. A fly out from the next batter got the Maroons out of the jam.
A single from junior Chance Todd followed by a double from Cain once again gave the Maroons a scoring chance in the bottom of the fifth. Another wild pitch brought home another Pulaski County base runner, giving Pulaski a 3-1 lead. The offense wasn’t done scoring though, as following another sacrifice fly, this one by Acton, Cain scored to give the Maroons a 4-1 lead.
Two strikeouts by Hornsby highlighted the top of the sixth inning and concluded his day with three innings pitched, allowing one run while striking out six batters total.
It finally came to the top of the seventh inning, with the Cardinals having one last chance to score three runs, with Pulaski County junior Braden Hampton coming on for a chance at the save. A strikeout started Hampton’s save bid out in the best way. A ground out and pop out followed for the final two out of the ball game, as Hampton earned the save in the first game of the season and the Maroons came out victorious 4-1.
Both Acton and Falin recored RBI’s in the win for the Maroons, with Cain scoring two of the runs and both Chance Todd and Aiden Wesley recording one run each. Pulaski County improves to 1-0 to start the season and will be in action again on Tuesday as they welcome in the Corbin Redhounds for a 6 p.m. first pitch.
