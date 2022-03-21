Pulaski County teams sweep Warrior Invitational

Both the Pulaski County High School boys and girls track teams made easy work of capturing the two team titles at Saturday's Warrior Invitational track meet at Somerset High School's Joan Spurlock Track Complex.
The Pulaski County boys won by 18 points, with a winning team score of 129, over runner-up Southwestern High School. The Lady Maroons won by a whopping 48 points, with a winning total of 144 points, over runner-up Somerset. The Somerset boys finished in fifth place, and the Southwestern girls finished in fourth place.
With the Warriors' track facilities under construction with a new artificial turf football field being laid and the oval track being resurfaced, the newly agreed upon mutual cooperation between Somerset schools and Southwestern schools came in handy in finding a temporary new home for the annual Warrior Invitational track meet.
Somerset High School junior Grayson Turner and Pulaski County sophomore Abbee Coomer earned the individual MVP awards in their respective divisions.
Turner – who scored a meet-high 36 points – won gold medals in both the 110-meter hurdles and the triple jump, and won silver medals with runner-up finishes in the 100-meter dash and the long jump event. Turner had a winning time of 15.58 in the 110 hurdles and a best distance of 41'09.75" in the triple jump.Turner ran 11.52 in the 100 meters and jumped 18'11' in the long jump.
Abbee Coomer – who scored 25 points – won both the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash, and was on the Lady Maroons' winning 400-meter relay and 800-meter relay. Abbee Coomer was timed at 13.28 in the 100 meters and 27.37 in the 200 meters.
Pulaski County High School junior Clint Woods turned a sterling performance with a meet-best three individual gold medals. Woods won the 100-meter dash with a 11.19 clocking, won the 200 meters at 22.40 and won the high jump with a best clearance of 5'08". Woods was also on the winning Maroons' 400-meter relay team. Woods scored a total of 32.5 points for the Maroons.
Somerset High School senior Emily Ham won individual gold medals in the 100-meter hurdles and the triple jump. Ham, who scored a total of 24 points, was on the Lady Jumpers runner-up 800 relay and 1600 relay teams. Ham had a time of 17.61 in the 100 hurdles and a best mark of 33'3.5" in the triple jump.
Southwestern junior Jadyn Campbell won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 53.87.
Southwestern junior Preston Frost won the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.02. Frost placed third in the 100-meter hurdles.
Southwestern senior Kate Golden won the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:15.3.
Southwestern senior Trevor Hansen won the boys 3200-meter run with a time of 11:21.6. Hansen placed third in the 1600-meter run.
Pulaski County sophomore Lexi Lawless won the girls discus even with a best of 103'08". Lawless placed second in the shot put.
Pulaski County junior T.J. Colyer won the long jump with a best of 20'06". Colyer placed second in the high jump.
Somerset sophomore Grace Burgess won the high jump with a best of 4'6". Burgess placed third in the triple jump.
Southwestern freshman A.J. Perrin won the girls pole vault with a best of 6'06".
The Pulaski County 3200-meter relay team of Maggie Bertram, Addison Cundiff, Alex Cundiff, and Hannah Murray won with a time of 10:27.5.
The Pulaski County girls 800-meter relay team of Kenzie Cupp, Simi McAlpin, Aubrey Richardson, and Abbee Coomer won with a time of 1:55.3.
The Pulaski County boys 800-meter relay team of Tyler Wilkinson, Kannon Cundiff, Chandler Godby, and Logan Stamper won with a time of 1:39.1.
Other top performances for Pulaski County was Tyler Wilkinson (2nd) 110 hurdles and (3rd) 200 meters, Kenzie Cupp (2nd) 300 hurdles, Kannon Cundiff (2nd) 800 meters, Alex Cundiff (2nd) 800 meters, Emma Coomer (2nd) 200 meters and (2nd) long jump, Maggie Bertram (2nd) 3200 meters, andChandler Godby (3rd) triple jump.
Other top performances for Southwestern was Giddeon Brainard (3rd) 100 meters and (2nd) 200 meters, Bekah Clark (2nd) 400 meters, and Zabrey Bortz (3rd) 3200 meters.
Other top performances for Somerset was Hannaha Boyer (2nd) 100 meters, Isabella Mckenzie (3rd) 400 meters, Guy Bailey (2nd) 200 meters, and Lucy McArthur (2nd) pole vault.
Chloe West, of Bluegrass United, placed third in the 1600-meter run.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
