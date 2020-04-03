Pulaski County teams were expecting exciting seasons

With the 2020 track season in doubt, the Pulaski County High School boys and girls track teams are just hoping to get a few laps in around the oval track before the school year ends. With a young boys team and an experienced girls team, veteran track coach Byron Childers was excited about what the 2020 season held for his Maroons tracksters.
“Our boys team is once again quite young, and we had over twenty newcomers who have not competed in a track meet before,” Childers commented. “That should make for an exciting season.”
“Our girls team has the potential, on paper, to compete for a region title,” Childers stated. “Coach Shepherd does an outstanding job with our sprinters, and we are very solid there. Our distance runners should also be much improved this year. Our biggest job will be finding athletes in the field events. We need jumpers and vaulters.”
Pulaski County lost a few talented senior athletes from last season’s team in Hunter Godsey, Ethan Holt, Devin Mayfield, and Lexie Cathers
“On the boys side, we lost two very important athletes,” Childers explained. “Hunter Godsey did it all for us. He was an outstanding pole vaulter, and could do any event from the 100 to the 400, as well as long jump, triple jump, etc. Hunter scored more than 400 points for us in his career. I’m not sure if it’s possible to really replace Hunter.”
“Ethan Holt did a great job for us in shot,” Childers added. “He always scored very high for us in that event.”
“On the girls team, we lost Devin Mayfield, who ended her career here with over 600 points,” Childers boasted. “She ranks very high on our all-time point scoring list. She was a good high jumper, and a consistent scorer for us in the middle distance events.”
“We also lost Lexie Cathers, who scored several points for us in the long jump,” Childers added.
Former three-time regional champion Shelby Cothron will not be competing this spring due to injury. Cothron, a junior, won the 100 meters, the 200 meters and the long jump regional crowns during her freshman season.
“Of course our biggest loss on the girls’ side is Shelby Cothron,” Childers stated. “Thankfully, she is not a senior. An injury has put her on the shelf for a little bit. Shelby is a great competitor, and exceptional athlete. She consistently scored 20 to 30 points per meet for us. Shelby could run anything from the 100 meters to the 800 meters. She is also an outstanding long jumper when her health will allow her.”
The Pulaski County boys team has talent in several areas for the 2020 season.
“Grayson Turner is one of the best hurdlers in the state, and he’s only a sophomore,” Childers vaunted. “He is very quick, and also helps out in our sprints and relays.”
“Dalton Bertram is another outstanding athlete who is very versatile,” Childers said. “He is one of the better long and triple jumpers in our region, and also has good speed. He will be one of our top sprinters.”
“Evan Mercer is one of the better athletes we have ever had,” Childers added. “He can do every event from the 100 meters to the 800. He is also a very good long and triple jumper, as well as a good pole vaulter.
“Throwers Ethan Fuentes and Paul Judd will also score a lot of points for us in the disc and shot,” Childers added. “We have several new comers in those events that show good promise also. We will probably lean heavily on Kannon Cundiff, Bradley Heist and Koby Proffitt in the distance events.”
On the girls side, Childers will rely on his three big scorers - Morgan Bruin, Maddy Dunn, and Ashton Ikerd.
“We have several girls returning that should really help us again this year,” Childers stated. “We have three outstanding sprinters returning that has scored a lot of points for us over the years in Morgan Bruin, Maddy Dunn, and Ashton Ikerd. Those three have probably accounted for 50 percent of our points last year.”
“Senior thrower Piper Uhles is one of the best disc and shot throwers in our region,” Childers continued. “She is a state-level discus thrower.”
“Our distance runners will get a big boost in having a healthy Lauren Smith back this season, along with our top cross country runner from last year, Alex Cundiff,” Childers explained. “We hope to get some help from our younger distance runners this season also.”
Childers saw a lot of promise in this year’s Pulaski County track teams, and was hoping he would get to showcase his talent this spring.
“Despite being very young, our boys team was only seven points away from being runner up in the region,” Childers stated. “Grayson Turner made it to the state in the 110-meter hurdles as a freshman, which is pretty amazing. That experience should help him this season.”
“Our girls team finished third in a very competitive region last year,” Childers said. “Two of our relay teams had great showings at state last year. Our 800-meter relay team finished fifth, the best ever for a PC team - to my knowledge. Our 1600-meter relay team finished a very respectable ninth last year at state. Maddy Dunn also had a great state meet finishing seventh in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes.”
A large track team like Pulaski County usual fills a lot of events with several athletes each year, which makes it vital to have a good coaching staff. Childers stated he was fortunate to have an excellent support staff surrounding him.
“All of our assistant coaches do a great job for us,” Childers bragged. “Coaches Mark Bruin, John Franklin, Daryn Meece, Mike Shepherd, and Brandon Smiley are all excellent people and coaches. I can’t thank them enough for what they do for us.”
