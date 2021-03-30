Pulaski County tennis falls to Boyle County

The Pulaski County High School boys and girls tennis teams dropped their matches to Boyle County High School on Monday. The Lady Maroons fell 6-1 while the boys were edged out 3-2 by the Rebels.
Pulaski County senior standout Emma Calfee was the lone Lady Maroons winner with her 6-1, 6-3 victory over Lady Rebels Jaina Burkett.
On the boys side, Jackson Martin won his singles match over Boyle County's Hiram Tran by a score of 6-0, 6-1. Pulaski County's Ben Hampton won his singles match over Boyle County's Ethan Drake by a score of 8-1.
Pulaski County travels to McCreary Central on Thursday, April 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.