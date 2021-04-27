Pulaski County tennis teams down East Jessamine

The Pulaski County High School tennis teams picked up a pair of wins on Monday, as the Lady Maroons won 3-2 over East Jessamine High School and the PC boys won 5-0.
In boys singles play, Kasen Cundiff and Ben Hampton won their matches. In boys doubles, the Pulaski County duo of Lukas Reynolds and Thomas Dawes also were victorious.
Pulaski County's Katie Taylor and Briley New won their girls singles matches. In girls doubles, Lauren Worley and Caroline Oakes won their match.
The Pulaski County tennis teams host Whitley County on Tuesday, and will travel to Wayne County High School on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.