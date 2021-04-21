Pulaski County tennis teams down Taylor County

The Pulaski County High School tennis teams picked up two more wins on Tuesday over Taylor County High School. Both the PCHS boys and girls teams won by a score of 3-2.

Pulaski County's Jackson Martin and Kasen Cundiff picked up wins in singles play. Thomas Dawes and Camden Tackett teamed up to pull off a close 8-6 doubles win.

Lady Maroons Emma Calfee and Lauren Worley won their singles matches. The doubles team of Catherine Cook and Macey Hudson won their match 8-0.

