Pulaski County tennis teams roll to another win

The Pulaski County High School tennis teams swept the Golden Lions of Garrard County High School on Monday. The Lady Maroons won by a score of 7-2 , while the Pulaski County boys won by a score of 4-0.
Emma Calfee, Macey Hudson, Lauren Worley, Caroline Oakes, and Katie Taylor all won their singles matches. Catherine Cook and Macey Hudson won their doubles match 8-1, while Kelsey Haste and Katie Taylor won their doubles match 8-1.
In boys singles, Kasen Cundiff, Aiden Cherry and Lukas Reynolds won their singles match-ups. Ethan Carter and Ben Hampton won their doubles match 8-0.
