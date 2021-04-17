Pulaski County tennis teams sweep cross-town rivals

The Pulaski County High School tennis teams swept their two cross-town rivals this past week. The Pulaski County girls teams downed Southwestern 9-0 and defeated Somerset 7-2. The Pulaski County boys downed Southwestern 7-2 and defeated Somerset 7-2.
In the Pulaski County girls match with Southwestern, Lady Maroons Emma Calfee, Catherine Cook, Macey Hudson, Lauren Worley, Caroline Oakes, and Katie Taylor all had singles wins. Pulaski County girls doubles teams of Cook and Hudson, Briley New and Kelsey Haste, and Worley and Oakes won their matches.
In the Pulaski County and Southwestern boys matches, Jackson Martin, Kasen Cundiff, Ethan Carter, Jericho Dixon, and Will Grado won in singles. Southwestern's Ryan Anderson won his singles match. In doubles, Pulaski County duos Aiden Chang and Dixon, and Thomas Dawes and Camden Tackett won their matches. Southwestern's Anderson and Austin Abbott won their doubles match.
In the Pulaski County and Somerset girls singles matches, Calfee, Cook, Hudson, Worley, and Oakes all won for the Lady Maroons. Somerset's Ava Hunt won her singles match. In doubles Pulaski's Cook and Hudson, Pulaski's Worley and Briley New, and Somerset's Ava Hunt and Emi Ford all won their matches.
In boys singles, Pulaski's Jackson, Cundiff, Ben Hampton, and Carter won their singles matches. Somerset's Aiden Corder and TJ Burrell won their singles matches.
In boys doubles, Pulaski's Hampton and Carter, Martin and Cundiff, and Cheng and Lukas Reynolds won their doubles matches.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
