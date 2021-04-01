Pulaski County tennis teams sweep Patriots

The Pulaski County High School tennis teams picked up a pair of wins over Lincoln County High School on Tuesday. The Lady Maroons dominated with an 8-1 victory, while the Pulaski County boys squeaked out a 5-w4 win over the Patriots.
In the girls singles matches, Pulaski's Emma Calfee downed Alyea Towle 8-0. Pulaski's Catherine Cook won over Emily Byrd by a score of 8-0. Pulaski's Macey Hudson downed Emery Bertram 8-1. Pulaski's Katie Taylor downed Olivia Horn 8-5, and Caroline Oakes defeated Madison Caudill 8-1.
In girls doubles, Pulaski's Katie Taylor and Caroline Oakes won their match 9-7. The Pulaski duo of Briley New and Kelsey Haste won by a score of 8-4.
In boys singles, Pulaski's Jackson Martin downed Gavin Fowler 8-1. Pulaski's Kaen Cundiff downed Carter Muse 9-8. Pulaski's Ben Hampton downed William Hawkins 8-6.
In boys doubles, Pulaski's Jackson Martin and Thomas Dawes won their match 9-7. Pulaski's Ben Hampton and Kasen Cundiff won their match 8-6.
The Pulaski County tennis teams will travel to McCreary Central High School on Thursday, April 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.