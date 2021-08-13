Pulaski County ties with Danville at 2-2

DANVILLE – Pulaski County High School boys soccer coach Darrell McGahan stated he would field a tough schedule this season, and the Maroons got their first sturdy test on the road against an always strong Danville High School team on Thursday. After 80 minutes of action, the two teams came out with a 2-2 deadlock.
The Maroons took an early 1-0 lead when junior Gavin Rader received a pass from junior Henry Gillum. Rader turned and hit a great ball from the top of the box.
With the scored tied at 1-1 in the second half, Pulaski County freshman Tyson Absher took advantage of an Admirals' defensive error and beat the keeper in a one-on-one for the go-ahead score. However, Danville scored the equalizer to end the match with the score knotted.
"This was a hard fought game against a good Danville squad," McGahan stated. "It stinks to play hard and let up a goal at the end of the game. We still stay undefeated and are looking forward to the cross-town match on Saturday with Southwestern."
Pulaski County (1-0-1) will host county school rivals Southwestern High School on Saturday, Aug. 14.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
