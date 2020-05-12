Pulaski County track teams send off 12 seniors

Each spring, the Pulaski County High School boys and girls track team are competing for region team titles. With an abundance of talent, the Maroons tracksters, consistently score in almost every event at the regional championships.
With 12 seniors leading the way in 2020, the Pulaski County High School track program was poised for another big year.But after the COVID-19 global pandemic shut down the 2020 spring sports seasons, Pulaski County track coach Byron Childers was left wondering just how good his 2020 track could have been.
Coach Childers commented on each of his 12 seniors, who never got their chance to compete in their final high school track season:
Cainan Daniels
"We will certainly miss Cainan's versatility. We could put him in everything from the 4 x 100 to the 4 x 800, and pole vault."
Ethan Fuentes
"Ethan improved tremendously in the shot over the last couple of years. We were really looking forward to seeing what he could do this season."
Braxton Hewitt
"We will miss Braxton's ability to triple jump, and run distance events next year."
Michael Hines
"Michael was a fine discus thrower who had to miss his junior season due to injury. We really hate this happened to him again this season."
Paul Judd
"Paul was another of our throwers who had really been improving. It will be hard to replace his ability in both the shot and disc."
Jordan Lanter
"We are decimated by the loss of so many throwers this season. Jordan is another who we had looked to score points in the throwing events."
Evan Mercer
"Since the first time we saw him, our coaching staff has always said Evan was one of the best athletes to ever pass through our program. There is no way to replace him next season."
Ashton Ikerd
"Ashton is one of the top sprinters in program history. She is a fast athlete that we will sorely miss next season."
Ashlee Mounce
"Ashlee has been with us since she was an eighth grader. She was a hard worker who gave her all each race."
Ashlyn Pennington
"Ashlyn never really had the chance to show how fast she was due to a knee injury. We had hoped that would show this season. She's a fine athlete."
Lexi Thomsen
"Lexi is another very versatile runner that will be missed. We could put her in everything from the 100 meters to the mile run and she could score for us."
Piper Uhles
"Piper showed last year what a fine disc and shot thrower she was, winning the region. She's one of the best disc throwers in school history."
