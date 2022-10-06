Coming off a 71-point performance in a beatdown win over South Laurel a week ago, the Pulaski County Maroons picked right back up on Friday night at PC Field, against the North end of Laurel County.
Facing the visiting Jaguars from North Laurel, Johnny Hines and the Maroons looked like an invincible juggernaut once again, putting up video game-like numbers.
Quarterback Brysen Dugger had another monster night, connecting on 23-28 passes through the air for 337 yards and five touchdown passes.
Wideout Chandler Godby went off yet again, with nine receptions for 121 yards and four TD catches.
Harris Denmeyer got in on the act, with a 36-yard touchdown reception, Cody Nichols ran for two more scores, and the PC defense limited North Laurel to only 22 yards rushing, and only 73 yards of total offense in the first half of play.
As a result, Pulaski County ran its record to 7-1 overall on the season and to 3-0 in district play, with a 47-13 dismantling of the Jaguars, making it look extremely easy in a game that was never close from the opening kick.
“I don’t think North Laurel played as well tonight as they are, because they struggled in a lot of ways tonight,” stated a very happy coach Hines immediately after the game.
“Part of that was brought on by our team, and I’m really proud of the way we played tonight,” continued Hines. “I thought our defense was really strong early in the game, and we shut down what I think is a very strong North Laurel offensive unit. And, what can you say about Chandler and Brysen? I mean, they’ve done it all year.”
Indeed they have.
Pulaski County put this one away early, taking the opening possession and marching downfield 64 yards on only six plays, taking a 7-0 lead over the Jaguars.
Cody Nichols got PC on the board first, with his first of two rushing TD’s in the win, thanks to a two-yard run for a score. The big play on that drive was a 35-yard hookup between Dugger and wide receiver Jalen Wooldridge. With Bryson Mounce’s extra point, the Maroons were up on the Jags 7-0 with 9:40 remaining in the first quarter.
At that point, this game was over., as there would be much more to come from PC.
Dugger would connect with Godby on three straight touchdown passes, of 22, 27, and 13 yards respectively, giving the Maroons a huge, 27-0 lead at the intermission over North Laurel.
About the only thing PC didn’t do a good job of in the win was penalties, as the zebras flagged the Maroons in excess of 150 yards in penalty yardage.
North Laurel’s first score of the night — on the first possession of the second half — was aided by three costly PC penalties.
That drive culminated on a one-yard TD run by quarterback Tucker Warrren, cutting the PC lead to 27-7 midway through the third period, but the Maroons would respond.
On the last play of the third stanza, Dugger threw his fourth TD pass of the evening — once again to Godby — from nine yards out, and PC led this one 34-7 headed into the fourth quarter of play.
“Brysen and Chandler did their thing tonight, but we had some other guys step up and make some big plays as well,” pointed out coach Hines.
“Jalen Wooldridge made a big play early on that put us in scoring position, and Harris Denmeyer made some big plays, and we ran the ball pretty well,” added the PC head coach. “We did a good job up front, and Cody Nichols and Ethan Idlewine both ran the football extremely well.”
In the fourth quarter, Pulaski County eventually put this game on a running clock, thanks to two consecutive touchdowns.
Dugger hooked up with Denmeyer on a 36-yard TD reception, and Nichols would score his second touchdown of the night, thanks to a five-yard run, that put the Maroons up at that juncture 47-7 over North Laurel with 3:40 remaining in the contest.
The Jags would make it 47-13 in favor of Pulaski County, scoring on the final play of the night, thanks to a two-yard TD run by Logan Hall.
For the game, Nichols led PC in rushing with 58 yards on only 10 attempts and two TD’s, and he also tallied three receptions for another 54 yards, giving him over 100 all-purpose yards for the evening.
Coming into the game, Pulaski County was the second highest scoring team in all of Class 5 A, trailing on Frederick Douglass in that category.
With each passing week, the Maroons seemingly get better and better on both sides of the football, and Hines says its because, in large part, due to his team’s work ethic and maturity.
“Our defense is improving each week, and in the first half, I thought it was just outstanding,” stated Hines. “We had a little bit of a mental letdown there in the third quarter, but we were able to bounce back from that.”
“I told the team on Monday of this week that we’re maturing enough as a team, that we come out and practice hard every day,” Hines added. “Regardless of who we play, or regardless of who the next opponent is, we practice hard every day and try to get better at the little things, and you see that each week in every game. We are getting better each week, and it’s great to see. I am excited for what this team can do moving forward, as we inch closer to the post season.”
The Maroons will step out of district play next week with a trip to ‘Log Mountain’ to take on the Bell County Bobcats.
Kickoff for that game next Friday night is set for 7:30 p.m.
