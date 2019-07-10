Pulaski County 10U falls to Knox County, 7-4

HAZARD - After a 5-4 win over Corbin in the first round of the Little League District Baseball Tournament, the Pulaski County 9-10 year-old All-Stars fell to Knox County 7-4 in the second round. The local All-Star youth baseball team will now have to work their way out of the loser's bracket for post-season survival.
Knox County scored two runs in the first inning and another one in the second frame to jump out to an early 3-0 lead.
Pulaski County battled back with a two-run inning in the top of the fourth inning. Paxton Futrell stole home and Carson Hendricks scored on a wild pitch. However, Knox County countered with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to go up 6-2.
Pulaski County staged a last-effort rally in the top of the sixth inning with two runs scored, but it was not enough in the 7-4 setback. In the sixth, Miles Strunk grounded out to drive in Zander Mounce. Brody Coleman singled to score Connor Cassada.
Gunner Strunk led the Pulaski County All-Stars at the plate by hitting 3-for-4. Paxton Futrell hit a perfect 2-for-2 and scored a run.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
