Total domination....the more things change, the more the stay the same, especially in the Boy’s 47th District when it comes to high school hoops.
Some 18 years ago, Rockcastle County left the 13th Region, joined the 12th Region, and joined Pulaski County, Somerset, and Casey County to make up — at that time — the newly formed 47th District.
Since then, the district has been totally dominated by the Maroons, with PC winning 14 of 17 47th District Tournament titles coming into this season.
On Thursday night, Rockcastle County had a chance at trying to dethrone PC as the district’s top dog at The PC Gym in the tourney’s title game, and despite keeping things close in the first half of play, it was the Maroons winning the district title for the 15th time in the past 18 seasons, and John Fraley’s club did it in impressive style.
Pulaski County used a decisive, 21-6 flurry in the third quarter to break open a close game, and used a balanced scoring attack, to bust ‘The Rock’ by a final count of 71-51.
Yes, the Maroons were cutting down 47th District Tournament nets yet again.
“We’ve been able to put together a good run when it comes to the 47th District,” stated a very happy head coach Fraley, after watching his team move to 24-6 on the season with the win over Rockcastle County.
“We’ve put a lot of hard work down at the middle school program and with our feeder system, and we’ve been able to sustain it for the past few years, especially since I’ve been here,” added the PC head coach. “We’re extremely fortunate to have a great group of kids that we’ve been able to do this.”
With Thursday night’s win, Pulaski County won the 47th District title for the fifth time in the past six seasons, but it didn’t come easy, especially early on.
Andrew Cash’s club hit about everything it threw up in the first half, racing out to a 15-8 lead over PC late in the first period.
However, after coach Fraley called a timeout, the Maroons got things going, but still trailed the Rockets at 18-17 after one quarter of play.
In the second period, PC kicked things off with a 6-0 spurt, culminated by a hoop from reserve Jace Frye, which forced Rockcastle County to call a timeout, trailing the Maroons at that juncture at 23-18.
The two clubs traded baskets back and forth, but thanks to a Maddox Parsons three-pointer at the buzzer for the Rockets, Pulaski County only led Rockcastle County by a 35-33 margin at the half.
In the third period, this one was all Pulaski County, as the Maroons took full control of the contest.
Cayden Lancaster and Carson Fraley each scored six points in the frame, with Lancaster going on a 6-0 run at one point in the third frame all by himself.
After the senior forward hit a 15-foot jumper, Lancaster followed that up with a putback basket, and then had a steal, racing downcourt for a layup.
In all, PC outscored the Rockets by a 21-6 score in the third period, forcing The Rock into seven turnovers, while holding them to only two made field goals in the frame.
At that point, PC was rolling and had things well in hand with a 56-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter of play.
So coach Fraley, what was the message at halftime?
“We just went into halftime and told them that everything we were doing in the first half was just a lack of communication and getting out on people,” pointed out the Maroons coach.
“We were able to get a couple of stops early in the third quarter, and things just seemed to kind of snowball from there,” Fraley added. “We do a drill in practice everyday called ‘Three stops’. If we don’t get three stops in a row, we do not get to go play offense, so they get pretty motivated. We were able to put two or three stops together and we communicated much better. I thought we played really well, and this may very well have been the most complete game we’ve played all year long.”
Barek Williams finished with a game-high 18 points for Pulaski County, while Lancaster added 17 points, and Carson Fraley chipped in with 10 points.
Kam Hargis added nine points, Frye tallied eight points, and Brysen Dugger had seven points, as PC threw a very balanced scoring attack at Rockcastle County.
The Rockets were paced by Broedy Dunaway and Walker Craig, who each added 16 points for Rockcastle County, which fell to 16-15 with the loss.
Both clubs will move on to next week’s 12th Regional Basketball Tournament, which will begin on Wednesday night of next week at Lincoln County High School.
Fraley says he knows it’s not going to be an easy task at all to win three games in Stanford at the regional tourney to punch a ticket to Rupp Arena and the Sweet 16 State Tournament, but he says his club is going to get back to work, and certainly try to make a run once again this year, beginning next week.
“When you get to the 12th Regional Tournament, it doesn’t matter who you play, it’s just a gaunlet,” pointed out the PC head coach.
“You’ve got to beat three really good teams at a really high level, and we know we’ve got our work cut out for us,” he added. “We’ve just now got to see who we draw, and then go to work.”
