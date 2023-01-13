To get a 10th consecutive win over arch-rival Southwestern, the Pulaski County Maroons found themselves in a situation on Friday night where the Maroons were going to have dig from deep within — very deep within.
And, John Fraley and company were able to do just that, thanks to a big-time performance in the second half.
Freshman guard Carson Fraley helped keep the Maroons close in the opening half of play with 11 points, while senior forward Cayden Lancaster scored 19 of his game-high 24 points after the intermission.
Fraley also added 24 points in the contest, as PC rallied from a 21-9 first half deficit, to make it 10 wins in a row over the Warriors with a hard-fought, 71-60 victory over Southwestern.
But, it did not come easy at all on Friday evening for John Fraley and crew, especially early on.
“For us not to play well early in the first half and only be down three points at halftime, I thought we were fortunate,” stated Fraley, after his team’s come from behind victory over Southwestern.
“I thought Southwestern did a very good job early, and they (Warriors) were ready to play, and coach (Jeron) Dunbar does a good job,” continued the Pulaski County head coach. “We knew this was going to be a battle tonight, but we just got off to a bad start.”
Indeed, the Warriors came out and punched Pulaski County squarely in the mouth early on.
In fact, late in the first half, Southwestern had the Maroons down by 12 points in a low-scoring affair at 21-9.
However, thanks to Carson Fraley, Pulaski County was able to rally.
The freshman guard scored seven consecutive points in a stretch that saw the Maroons end the second frame on a 13-4 run, cutting the Southwestern lead down to just three points — 25-22 — at the intermission.
So coach, was it the fact that PC got hot in the second half, outscoring your team by a 49-35 margin after the intermission, or did your club maybe hit the proverbial wall somewhat?
Southwestern head coach Jeron Dunbar said afterwards that it was probably a combination of a little bit of both that spelled doom for his club.
“The first half was great for us, and the second half was too in the sense that I thought we did a really good job of competing with them,” stated Dunbar immediately following the game.
“It was a three point game going into the fourth quarter — right where we needed it to be,” continued the Southwestern head coach. “That’s a really good team over there in PC. (Carson) Fraley was the one that hurt us, because he’s the guy that carried the weight for them in the first half, and then (Cayden) Lancaster got it going in the second half. We might have hit the wall a little there in the second half, but I really like our team, and I think we have shown that we can compete with anybody, and we’re going to be a dangerous team at tournament time.”
A bucket by Kam Hargis early in the third period gave PC its first lead of the night at 33-31, and even though Pulaski County stretched that lead out to six points at 37-31, the Warriors roared back.
Behind Eli Meece — who played great in defeat for the Warriors, tying Fraley and Lancaster for game-high honors with 24 points — brought the Warriors back.
A Meece three-pointer knotted the score up late in the third frame at 40-40, and after a Blake Bolin putback gave the Warriors their final lead of the night at 42-41, PC was able to close out the stanza with a modest, 6-2 run, to lead Southwestern by a score of 47-44 through three quarters of play.
In a decisive fourth quarter, Lancaster broke the Warriors back, scoring on an old-fashioned three-point play, and followed that up on PC’s next trip down the court with a three-point basket, giving the Maroons a comfortable, 59-48 lead — a lead PC would never relinquish.
Besides Fraley and Lancaster’s 24 points each, senior guard Barek Williams also hit for double figures for Pulaski County in the win with 10 points.
Meece paced Southwestern with 24 points in yet another stellar performance by the senior guard, while teammate Connor Hudson chipped in with 13 points.
Pulaski County — improving to 16-2 on the year with the win over the Warriors — will return to Southwestern on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m., to face Perry County Central in the annual Warrior Classic.
Southwestern meanwhile — 7-10 on the season with the loss — will also play Saturday in the Warrior Classic, hosting arch-rival Somerset at The Wigwam in the final game of the day at 7:30 p.m.
