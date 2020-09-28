Pulaski County volleyball comes back on Lincoln County

The Pulaski County High School volleyball team upped their record to 4-3 with a 3-1 win over Lincoln County this past weekend. After falling in the opening set, the Lady Maroons rallied to take the next three sets (23-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-19).
Pulaski County was led by senior Lindsey Horn's 12 kills, one block, three assists, 29 digs and six serving aces. Senior Molli Nelson had six kills, 25 assists, 20 digs, and four serving aces. Senior Lyndsey Parmelee had seven kills, nine assists, 32 digs, and two aces.
Freshman Maggie Holt had eight kills, and six digs. Senior Abby Burns and junior Abigail Vacca both had 10 digs each. Sophomore Peyton Putteet had three kills, two blocks and one dig.
Pulaski County will travel to Somerset High School on Tuesday, Sept. 29, for a district match-up.
