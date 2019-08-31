Pulaski County Volleyball notches road win

RICHMOND - The Pulaski County High School volleyball picked up a good road win on Tuesday night over Madison Central High School. The Lady Maroons downed the homestanding Lady Indians in four sets by a score of 25-16, 22-25, 25-23, 27-25.
Pulaski County senior Peyton Randolph led the way with a monster night of 26 kills, 11 digs, 10 assists and an ace. Lindsey Horn had 11 kills, a block, 4 digs, and 2 aces. Maddy Vacca had 3 kills and 2 blocks. Lyndsey Parmelee had 2 kills, 21 digs and 5 assists
Jazmun Oaks had 20 digs and 4 aces. Bailet Puttet had 6 digs and an ace. Molli Nelson had a kill, 13 digs an d 16 assists.
"I'm so proud of these girls tonight," Pulaski County volleyball coach Teresa Combs stated. "We faced adversity and showed some grit against a very good Madison Central team. I love seeing this group work for each other and win together."
Pulaski County (4-3) will host Somerset in a district match-up on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
