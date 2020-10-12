Pulaski County volleyball quarantined for 14 days; will return for district tournament

Since the realignment of the new 47th District in high school volleyball, the Pulaski County High School volleyball program has dominated play. Prior to this season, the Lady Maroons had won all eight 47th District Tournaments as the top seed, and had an overall record of 64-1 against district opponents.
After winning 39 straight district matches in a span of of nearly five years, the Pulaski County High School volleyball program finally dropped their first match to another district foe this season. In fact, the Lady Maroons dropped three district matches this season and go into the 47th District Tournament as an unfamiliar third seed.
But it was because of their third seed that the Lady Maroons will get to compete in the 47th District Tournament.
Less than a week ago, the Lady Maroons entire varsity team came in contact with a person who tested positive to COVID-19. As a result, the entire Pulaski County volleyball team has been quarantined for 14 days, and will not be able to return to play until Tuesday, Oct. 20 in their 47th District Tournament opening round match with Casey County High School in Liberty.
Had the Lady Maroons earned their usual top seed, they would have had to play on Monday, Oct. 19, and would have still been in quarantine. Which would of meant their season would have already ended. Pulaski County's last match played was on Monday, Oct. 5.
Somerset High School volleyball team, which will play their 47th District Tournament opening round match against Rockcastle County on Monday, Oct. 19, had to quarantine for 14 days prior to the start of the 2020 volleyball season.
