Pulaski County, Wayne County football game cancelled due to COVID

Across the state last week there was nearly 20 season-opening high school football games cancelled due to COVID-related issues.
On Tuesday, Pulaski County High School got the call that their Week 2 football game at Wayne County High School would be cancelled.
The Wayne County football staff indicated that a few of their players and some coaches had tested positive for COVID. The Cardinals football program cancelled football practices for the rest of the week.
Meanwhile, Pulaski County is trying to pick up an alternative Week 2 football game. The Maroons, who demolished Class 3A powerhouse Belfry High School last Friday, have yet to find a Friday night game as of press time.
