Pulaski County Week 6 Football Stats

PULASKI COUNTY 21,
WHITLEY COUNTY 18
PASSING
Drew Polston 25-34-207 TD
RUSHING
Drew Polston 13-99, tristan Cox 9-43 TD, Kaleb Adams 2-11 TD, Evan Cherry 2-6, Donovan Abbott 4-2
RECEIVING
Jake Sloan 12-113, Donovan Abbott 6-39, Kaleb Adams 2-21, Jacob Shepherd 1-18, Tristan Cox 2-9 TD, Braden Gipson 2-7
PATs
Jaxon McAlpin 3-3
TACKLES
Konner Hargis 14, Tristan Cox 13, Evan Mercer 8, Jerricho Dixon 7, Layton Abbott 6, Chase Parmelee 6, Devon Tolson 5, Caden Dobbs 4, Ryun Dye 4, Kaleb Adams 3, Jordan Lanter 3, Ethan Mills 2
