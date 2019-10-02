Pulaski County Week 6 Football Stats

PULASKI COUNTY 21,

WHITLEY COUNTY 18

PASSING

Drew Polston 25-34-207 TD

RUSHING

Drew Polston 13-99, tristan Cox 9-43 TD, Kaleb Adams 2-11 TD, Evan Cherry 2-6, Donovan Abbott 4-2

RECEIVING

Jake Sloan 12-113, Donovan Abbott 6-39, Kaleb Adams 2-21, Jacob Shepherd 1-18, Tristan Cox 2-9 TD, Braden Gipson 2-7

PATs

Jaxon McAlpin 3-3

TACKLES

Konner Hargis 14, Tristan Cox 13, Evan Mercer 8, Jerricho Dixon 7, Layton Abbott 6, Chase Parmelee 6, Devon Tolson 5, Caden Dobbs 4, Ryun Dye 4, Kaleb Adams 3, Jordan Lanter 3, Ethan Mills 2

Tags

Recommended for you