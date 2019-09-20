8 Pulaski County will play their home opener

Madison Southern at Pulaski County
The Pulaski County High School Maroons are coming off a big win and have stringed together three big roads wins. Last week, the Maroons rolled to an impressive 28-7 win over Class 6A Henry Clay in Lexington. Pulaski County football coach Johnny Hines credited his defense with a lot of this team's success over the past few weeks
"I think we have played good defense all year long, and I am really proud of them on how they have worked hard," Hines vaunted. "All those guys up front Ethan Fuentes, Jordan Lanter, Aiden Wesley, Devon Tolson, Caden Dobbs, Ryun Dye on the defensive line have done a spectacular job. And we are proud of our linebacker core of Tristan Cox, Konner Hargis, Chase Parmelee, Zack Huff and Layton Abbott. Our front seven have been spectacular every game."
"Our secondary is getting better and they did well against a really explosive Henry Clay team and those guys held them to under 100 yards in passing," Hines said. "It was great to see Ethan Mills, Jake Shepherd, Evan Mercer, Kaleb Adams and Jake Sloan play as well as they did, and we get Jericho Dixon back this week. So all those are pluses, and we are glad to see how those guys are performing. They have put us in position to win every game we have played this year."
Even more spectacular as the Maroons' defense has been their young sophomore quarterback Drew Polston, who has steadily improved with each game. Polston threw three touchdown strikes last week and led the team in rushing with 73 yards
"We said when we started the season the only negative for him (Polston) he didn't have a lot of varsity reps, and he has handled that very well," Hines explained. "He is getting better every game we play and he gets more comfortable in what we are doing as an offense."
The tall twin bookend receivers on Jake Sloan and Grant Oakes have been perfect targets for Polston.
"Jake Sloan and Grant Oakes compliment each other real well," Hines said. "They are both big tall kids, run good routes and they make for a mismatch against smaller defensive backs. Then you throw Tristan Cox into that mix as well. All those are pluses for a young quarterback, and (Polston) does a good job placing the ball when he throws to those guys."
There will be an added amount of excitement this Friday when the Maroons play on their home field for the first time all season.
"We are thrilled to play at home this week," Hines stated. "We got on the bus back in August and went to camp, we got on the bus to go to Dunbar and Pikeville to scrimmage. We got on the bus to go to Southwestern for the Don Franklin Bowl, and every Friday we have been getting on the bus to go somewhere. We are thrilled playing at home, we love to play in PC Stadium in front of a big crowd and Friday is going to be Pulaski County Youth Football League Recognition. This has been the 25th year for the PCYFL and it has been my personal pleasure to have been around for all 25 of them."
Madison Southern (2-2), who will be the Maroons' opponent this week, has had many epic battles with the Pulaski County over the past several few years, and the two football teams have created a good rivalry.
"Madison Southern has become a rivalry game over the years," Hines stated. "These are the two teams that played live on ESPNU just a few years ago. We have battled each other in the mud, slop, and have played each other for regional championships. I know Madison Southern gets extremely excited to play us, and I know our kids are a little bit more excited to play them too."
"We have got to continue to play great defense," Hines warned. "Madison Southern quarterback Tobias Storm is a great runner and passer. They also have some nice running backs and receivers that can get open and catch long balls. So, we have got to take away their ability to strike fast, we got to keep the quarterback in check, and force them to make long slow drives down the field. Special teams is a big key this week, and we have got to get better field position on both sides of the ball.
Senior Devon Tolson has a shoulder injury and is very questionable, but will probably be back in the line-up next week. Sophomore running back Trey Price is still out since the second scrimmage, but Jericho Dixon will be back in action on Friday. Paul Judd is a little banged up but still playing, and Jordan Lanter played last week.
Hines stated that, injury-wise, the Maroons are in better shape than we have been in a long time. However, the Maroons have had to deal with an injury to a member of their coaching staff.
"Our offensive line coach Dean Wilks was injured in an accident and has been out for a while dealing with his injures and hasn't been able to be with us," Hines said. "That has hamstrung us greatly by not having our o-line coach. We hope Coach Wilks is getting better and getting closer to being back with the team. We are excited to be playing for him, but it has been tough playing without him."
#8 Pulaski County (3-1) and Madison Southern (2-2) will kick-off at 7:30 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 20, at PC Stadium.
Somerset at
Williamsburg
After taking the week off with a bye week, the Somerset High School football team is looking to get back to business. However after their huge win over Beechwood two Fridays ago, the Briar Jumpers have now found themselves ranked tops in the state in Class 2A. While Somerset football coach Robbie Lucas likes the honors bestowed upon his team, he is also weary of the statewide heavy burden of being number one.
"Somerset has always had a target on our backs," Lucas stated. "We feel like everyone brings their A-game when they play us, just because of the history and tradition we have here. The RPI ratings (top ranking) only matters to the last eight teams standing in the post-season. It is a good honor and will embrace it humbly, but we are not going to put a lot of stock into it. There is a lot of football still to be played, and I doubt very seriously we are the best team in 2A right now."
Lucas also stated that the Jumpers used the off-week to recover and get back to football basics.
"We used last week to heal up more than trying to get better," Lucas said. "We got some conditioning in and the temperatures were so hot it was hard to get things done. This past week we have really had a good week of practice. Tuesday, was one of our better offensive practices we have had in awhile."
Williamsburg, the Briar Jumpers' opponent this Friday, has the highest RPI rating in the state in Class A, and Lucas has some concerns about the homestanding undefeated Yellow Jackets.
"(Dalton) Ponder is a really nice quarterback," Lucas warned. "He does a really good job of getting the ball out, and id if we sack him it is because he holds onto the ball, which he rarely does. They put him in a seven-yard timing route, and he throws a really good catchable ball. They have two tall receivers on both sides who can run and get after it a little bit. Williamsburg is good up front and have a lot of size on the right side and not some much on the left."
"Anthony Snell is a nice running back that is big with big shoulders. I know Williamsburg is good but I don't know how good they are based on the competition they have played," Lucas continued. "We have to shutdown Williamsburg's passing game but that can be difficult. Ponder uses his legs and starts running with the football. He is really elusive, he is really comfortable in the offense and is comfortable when he pulls the ball down. We have got to come out with no hangover from two weeks ago, and the 2A rankings. We got to put a lot of that stuff behind us and concentrate on football."
A two-week hiatus and statewide press as being named the number one team in the state has Lucas a little worried about a possible letdown going into Friday's match-up.
"You never know how you will come off a two-week layoff, but hopefully they will be hungry to play football," Lucas said. "We didn't want to play a tough team like Corbin in the last game of the season, but we had no other choice and so we took the early week off. I do not like off weeks and I hope there is no hangover from it. So there is a lot of concerns when you come off an off week after a big wins and a lot of accolades have been heaved upon you."
The Briar Jumpers are in pretty good health injury-wise, despite the loss of offensive lineman Ben Simmons, who will be out for the rest of the season.
#1 Somerset (3-0) and #2 Williamsburg (4-0) will kick-off on Friday, Sept. 20, at 7:30 p.m. in Williamsburg.
Southwestern at George Rogers Clark
Despite losing three of their four games this season, the Southwestern High School football team had been right in the game down to the final minutes of the contest. But last Friday at the Reservation, Wayne County took control of the game early and never let the heavily-injured Warriors back into the game.
"Wayne County is a very good football team," Southwestern football coach Jason Foley stated. "Sloan and Weaver do a great job and are both big playmakers. They were very strong offensively and we were very wounded defensively with our most productive defensive players out of the game."
Austin Barnes was out of the game serving a one-game suspension and Rowan Pennington left the game early with an ankle injury. Those two make up a big part of the Warriors' defense.
Southwestern is also finding their way with their quarterback position. With the injury of Chanler Crabtree, Blake Burton and Xavier Streeter have been sharing snaps behind center.
"(Xavier) Streeter has been injured a lot of the year," Foley said. "Earlier in the year, we were looking at Crabtree and Streeter, and they both went down with injures so we started going with Burton. Streeter is just working his way back in right now. We are still looking at both of them. They both got some strengths and weaknesses. We are still trying to figure out what is going to make our offense flow the best."
And while the Warriors are working through their quarterback dilemma and their mounting injures, they now have to travel to play the Class 6A Cardinals of George Rogers Clark.
"George Rogers Clark has a lot of athletes on the field, and they are very similar to Wayne County in the fact that they have an explosive back and he has tremendous speed," Foley stated. "They got a good football team and they are very aggressive on their defensive line and they will bring a lot of blitz linebackers. It is going to be a tough challenge."
GRC running back Azariah Israel in averaging over 205 yards per game, and posses a big threat to the Warriors' defense.
"We have got to keep George Rogers Clark running back in check and limit him from making too many big plays," stated Foley. "Offensively, we want to make them throw the ball even though their quarterback is not bad, but their running game might be better."
"Getting Barnes back on offense is going to be big," Foley said of the Warriors' offense. "We had some success with him in the offense earlier in the season. I think with Barnes, (Chase) Doan and Streeter back on the package set we can make some things happen."
Still recovering from injuries for the Warriors will be Connor Crisp, Maison Hibbard, Ethan McGuire, and Cameron Pierce. The good news is that Southwestern will enjoy an off week after Friday, which might allow for some recovery for the wounded Warriors.
"We pick up one, but we loss another one, and we are battling several other injuries as well right now," Foley stated. "Hopefully, we can get some of these guys back and recover sooner than later."
Southwestern and George Rogers Clark will kick-off on Friday, Sept. 20, at 7:30 p.m. in Winchester.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
