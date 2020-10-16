Pulaski County wins fifth straight

NICHOLASVILLE -The Pulaski County Maroons improved to 5-1 on the season and a perfect 4-0 in district play Friday with a gritty 36-13 road win over East Jessamine.
The win sets up a huge matchup with crosstown rival Southwestern next week at the reservation with the district title on the line.
The Maroons got three touchdown passes from sophomore Brysen Dugger in relief of starting quarterback Drew Polston who was injured in the first quarter, and a dominate second half performance from the defensive unit to pull away from the Jaguars.
After an incomplete pass on his first play, Dugger connected with Jacob Shepherd for an 8-yard touchdown and Barek Williams for an 11-yard touchdown on consecutive plays to help the Maroons to a 23-13 halftime lead.
Dugger's third TD came midway through the third quarter, a 17-yard strike to Williams to push the lead to 30-13.
"Brysen has come a long way and he's a very good quarterback with all the skills. He makes good decisions. It's good to see him come in and have the confidence that he can come in and get it done and get us in the end zone. And all the players on the team have confidence in him as well. We're very fortunate to have a quarterback like Brysen who can come in there like that," Pulaski coach Johnny Hines said of his young QB.
From that point, the Maroons' defense took over the game.
Pulaski stopped the Jaguars on fourth down and less than four yards four times in the second half, including three consecutive drives in the fourth quarter.
"Our defense played great. This might have been our best defensive game so far. They really played well," Pulaski coach Johnny Hines said after the win.
The Maroons got big plays from everyone on defense in the win.
From the front four to the deep secondary, the PC defense was strong throughout the night.
"The improvement in our secondary in these six games is just off the charts. I'm really proud of them and our coaches, that's probably our most improved unit as a whole," Hines said. "Layton Abbott and Tristan Cox and Aiden Wesley and Cody Nichols all made some great plays and had some big hits there on fourth downs. And Christian Slavey and Brycedon Brown anchored things down in the middle at the nose tackle spot. Everyone on defense played well tonight."
The Maroons got off to a quick start in the game as Polston led PC on a 10-play, 82-yard drive the ended with a 31-yard touchdown run by Williams. After a two-point conversion by senior Kaleb Adams after a bad snap on a point after attempt, the Maroons led 8-0 before East touched the ball.
It remained that way through the rest of the first quarter, but Dugger got PC on the board quickly in the second quarter.
On the first play of the second period, Dugger hit Shepherd for an 8-yard TD to make it 14-0.
Adams again made the best of a bad snap when he rolled out and found Trey Hornsby in the end zone for a second two-point conversion to put Pulaski up 16-0.
The Jaguars finally got their offense untracked on their next possession.
East Jessamine took advantage of a pass interference penalty against the Maroons to keep the drive alive, then senior Donovan Motley broke free up the middle for a 52-yard touchdown run to cap off the 7-play, 80-yard drive to cut the deficit to 16-6.
Adams set PC up in great position when he ran the ensuing kickoff back 79 yards to put the Maroons at the East 11-yard line.
Once again, Dugger needed only one play to get the Maroons in the end zone as Williams made a great catch on a ball that was behind him and scampered 11 yards for the touchdown to make it 22-6. Logan Corson's PAT made it 23-6 with just under eight minutes left in the half.
East got on the board one more time before the half, using all but 30 seconds of the remaining time on a 14-play drive that ended with a 4-yard keeper by quarterback Connor Darby to get the Jaguars to within 23-13 heading into the locker room.
The Maroons' defense came up with its second fourth down stop on East's opening possession of the third quarter.
It only took five plays for Pulaski to once again extend its lead.
Senior Tristan Cox bulled his way up the middle for 31 yards on his only carry of the game on a fourth down and one for the Maroons.
On the next play, Dugger found Williams open for a 17-yard TD to stretch the lead to 29-13. Corson's PAT made it 30-13.
It remained that way until 4:30 left in the game, thanks to three consecutive fourth down stops by the defense.
Donovan Abbott put the game away with a two-yard touchdown run to round out the scoring at 36-13.
The win sets up what has come to be a yearly event, a showdown with Southwestern with a district crown on the line.
"It's been this way for many years, this district coming down to us and Southwestern. And that's the way it should be and the way we want it to be and I'm sure Southwestern wants it to be too," Hines said. "We want to go out and dominate everybody in the district and they want to do too and we'll play each other at the end of the line and see who is the best team in town. That's what it's all about."
Hines said the fans in the community are the real winners of the yearly showdowns.
"This is a game that we should be able too throw all the Covid rules out and let everyone come in to watch," Hines said. "No matter the records, it always going to be a great game for our kids and for theirs too, and also for the fans. And that's the way it should be, it's great for the whole community."
Kickoff next week is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Reservation.
Pulaski 8 15 7 6 - 36
E. Jessamine 0 13 0 0 - 13
RUSHING: (PC) Cox 1-31, Williams 1-31 TD, Abbott 6-28 TD
PASSING: (PC) Polston 6-7-54, Dugger 9-17-90 3 TD
RECEIVING: (PC) Williams 7-84 2TD, Shepherd 6-54 TD, Abbott 4-10 TD
