Pulaski County wins first-ever boys golf region title

For the first time in school history, the Pulaski County High School boys golf team has won a regional team title. In a down-to-the-wire battle with Wayne County and Clay County, the Maroons came out on top with a region-best 309 team score in the Region 10 boys golf championship at Eagle's Nest Country Club on Tuesday. Wayne County finished as region runners-up at 314 and Clay County placed third at 315.
Like they have done all season, Pulaski County shot five consistently low scores. With a group of four juniors and a freshman, the Maroons had three golfers shoot in the 70's and the two other golfers in the low 80's. Zach Ousley led the way with a fifth-place finish and a round of 74. Cayden Lancaster fired a 77, and Mason Daugherty scored a 78. Kellan McKinney shot 80, and Reece Broughton shot 82.
"I have had this group of juniors since they were in the seventh grade," Pulaski County High School boys golf coach John Fraley stated. "I can still remember the first golf invitational we played in, they shot 450. But they were seventh-graders, we took our lumps, and these kids have worked hard ever since then. They are a great group of kids and I am glad to see it pay off for them."
"Four out of these five golfers have been our low scorers at some point this season," Fraley admitted. "Every one of these guys can shot 75 at the same match, or sometimes one of them might score even lower. They are all so even. If one of them had a bad day, the other one can fill in the gap."
"We finished third at region (last year) at 322, "the fourth-year Pulaski County boys golf coach stated. "Over the summer, we knew we could build on that and the kids worked hard. We started shooting in the low 300's at the first of the season. In our first match this year we shot 310, which got a lot attention from other teams around the region. Coming into today, we knew we had a chance and that is all you can ask for."
Pulaski County junior Zach Ousley was listed as the Maroons' #3 golfer going into Tuesday's regional tournament. But the junior golfer found himself competing for an individual title, and leading the Pulaski County golfers to their first-ever region team title.
"Zach Ousley shot 71 earlier in the year," Fraley commented. "His game is kind of rounding into shape and I was kind of looking for him to have a good day, and he did. He bogeyed 17, and if not for that he might had won this tournament. He doesn't hit it big, but he has put in his time and he does things fundamentally sound."
Pulaski County boys golf coach John Fraley now has a golf team regional title to go with his 2017 boys basketball regional title. Nearly 42 years separates the first time his father Dave Fraley won the school's first boys basketball regional crown in 1979 and John Fraley's program-first boys golf region crown.
"I have been around basketball all my life and I didn't think coaching golf would get me going like it has," Fraley said with a large smile. "It doesn't matter what sport you win a region for your school – it is pretty special. And this being the first region title in boys golf, makes it even more special."
According to Fraley's top golfer in region, Zach Ousley, sometimes the coach uses a little bit of basketball philosophy in his golf coaching techniques.
"A couple of times, Coach Fraley has threaten to make us run on the golf course if we were doing bad at practice," Ousley laughed. "I thought I played golf so I didn't have to run."
Wayne County's team runner-up finish marked the ending to two of the program's most-decorated golfers – seniors Gage Gregory and Gehrig Sexton. Over the past seven years, these two Wayne County golfers had been part of three region titles teams and two region runner-up teams.
On Tuesday, Gregory shot a 73 to place third ,and Sexton shot 75 to place sixth. Both golfers will advance to the state tournament. For Gregory this will make his fourth trip to the state tournament. Sexton has been to an amazing six state tournaments, with his first appearance in 2015 as a sixth grader.
Also for Wayne County, Aaron Heese shot 79, Cade Foster shot 87, and Hunter Bell shot 92.
For Somerset, who finished with 335 strokes, Brysen Stevens shot 78, Brady Reynolds shot 80, Peyton Phillippi shot 88, Nate Luttrell shot 89, and Quinn Weddle shot 112.
For Southwestern, who had a team total of 362, Ian Maybrier shot 83, Chandler Taylor shot 91, Jack Baker shot 93, Oliver Frey shot 95, and Kaleb Winks shot 99.
The Pulaski County boys team, Gage Gregory, and Gehrig Sexton will all play in the KHSAA Boys state Golf Tournament on Oct. 8-9 at Bowling Green Country Club.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.