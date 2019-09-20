Pulaski County wins in 3

After a somewhat slow start, the Pulaski County Maroons volleyball team quickly came back on the North Laurel Jaguars and ended up dominating the remainder of the game for a victory in three sets last night at Pulaski.
The Jaguars got off to a 6-0 run to open the game due to several Pulaski errors and a pair of kills by Jacey Williams and Abigail Mounce.
"I think we came out pretty slow," said Pulaski head coach Teresa Combs. "We have a player that's out right now (Lyndsey Parmelee) and she's a big role player for us. She's our energizer bunny. I'm not blaming the slow start on that; we just don't come fast out of the gate. They're a nice team and they're doing lots of good things."
After the short opening run by North Laurel, the Maroons stormed back with urgency. Senior Peyton Randolph slammed down five kills throughout the rest of the first set to help her Maroons come back and take the set 25-18.
Randolph did not let up after the first, her and the Maroons started the second set with an 11-1 run, four of those points coming from Randolph kills.
The Jaguars were able to come up with more points throughout the set, but the Maroons had complete control over the game and won the second set 25-13.
The third and final set stared off identical to the second. The Maroons forced several crucial errors and Randolph knocked down four kills early to get the Maroons out to an 11-1 lead.
Pulaski just kept racking up the kills too as NaKay Murray and Lindsey Horn each had a pair of kills late in the set. The offensive dominance by the Maroons gave them a 25-8 set win and another nice victory.
"I thought once we got into the rhythm and into the flow, we were very consistent from then on," said coach Combs. "We did some things tonight like going over on two with over passes. We are doing some things that we talked about to be more aggressive and to get things rolling in our favor and speed things up."
Senior Peyton Randolph was the top performer for the Maroons on the night as she finished with 16 kills, 7 digs, 5 assists and 3 aces.
The win advanced the Maroons to 14-7 on the season and they will be back in action next Tuesday where they will face off with the Madison Southern Eagles at Madison Southern. The North Laurel Jaguars fell to 9-10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.