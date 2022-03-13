Pulaski County wins NASP state title

LOUISVILLE - The Pulaski County High School archery team claimed a state title in the National Archery in Schools Program this past weekend at the Kentucky Exposition Center. The Maroons shot a team total of 3,379 for the top spot in the state.
Pulaski County was led by Rylie Baker with a team-high score of 290, while Joshua Sutton shot a 287. Other Pulaski County archers were Gage Callahan (285), Austin Hall (284), Baylee McQueen (284), Hallie Young (282), Blake Atwell (282), Katie Hutchinson (281), Dusty Lawson (278), Beau Cherry (277), Justin Hensley (275), Ethan Messer (273), Emily Hinds (271), Samuel Whitaker (270), Ivery Bowling (267), Marisa Hines (261), Aly Roark (261), Kaeden Worley (261), Brayden Terry (258), Megan Coffey (255), Hayden Browning (253), Lucas Wheeldon (247), Andrea Brooks (246), and Matthew Hines (181).
Pulaski County freshman Rylie Baker ranked 11th among high school girls archers and was the top freshman female archer. Senior Joshua Sutton placed 14th among senior boys.
Science Hill sixth-grader Gabe Urgelles ranked 13th among middle school and was to the shooter among sixth-grade boys. Shopville fifth-grader Brayden Riley placed 13th among elementary boys and was the eighth best fifth-grade boys shooter. Pulaski Elementary fifth-grader Hank Wilson placed 15th among elementary boys, and was the ninth best fifth-grade boys archer.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
