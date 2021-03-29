Pulaski County wins season opener

ALBANY – The Pulaski County High School baseball team kicked off the 2021 season with a 6-2 win over Clinton County High School on Monday. After a nearly two-year layoff – with the COVID cancellation of the 2020 season – the Maroons had no problems getting their offense back on track.
The Maroons opened up the top of the first frame with two runs, thanks to a two-run blast by junior Aiden Wesley. Sophomore Chance Todd got on first base, by way of a two-out hit by pitch. Wesley then drove the ball over the left field fence for the two-run homer, putting the Maroons up 2-0.
Senior pitcher Kaleb Adams gave up only one hit, no runs, and struck out eight Clinton County batters in the first four frames of the game.
In the top of the fifth, the Maroons exploded for four more runs to take a commanding 6-0 lead. Pulaski County junior Owen Alexander double to centerfield to score junior Dallas Davis. Next batter up, Adams doubled to center to score Davis and sophomore Barek Williams. Finally, Wesley doubled to left field to plate Adams.
Clinton County put two runs on the board in the bottom half of the fifth inning to put the score at 6-2, but the Maroons were able to hold off anymore Bulldogs rallies to pick up their first win of the season. Owen Alexander closed out the game on the mound in the last two frames, allowing no hits, no runs and striking out two batters.
Aiden Wesley led the Maroons at the plate by hitting 2-for-4, and driving in three runs. Kaleb Adams scored a run and drove in two runs, while Owen Alexander scored a run and drove in a run.
Adams was credited with the pitching win in five innings of work, with eight strikeouts.
Pulaski County (1-0) will host Garrard County High School on Tuesday, March 31.
PC 200 040 0 – 6 7 0
CC 000 020 0 – 2 4 0
2B – Adam, Alexander, Dugger, Wesley (PC). HR – Wesley (PC). RBI – Adams 2, Wesley 3, Alexander (PC); Harlan (CC). WP – Adams (PC).
