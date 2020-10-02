Pulaski County wins shootout at South Laurel 

LONDON - In a district matchup featuring two high-scoring offenses, it was the Pulaski County (3-1, 2-0) defense that set the tone early Friday, in the Maroons’ 58 - 32 win over South Laurel (0-4, 0-2) in London.
“Our goal was to be 2-0 in the district tonight. That has been checked off. We have put ourselves in a good position for the playoffs,” Pulaski coach John Hines said following the contest. “Great job by our coaches. I really feel like this team has turned a corner. They are starting to understand how to practice and how to prepare.”
The Maroon’s defensive unit held the Cardinals out of the end zone twice on fourth down in the first half, recovered a fumble to stop another drive in the red zone and had a 45-yard Evan Cherry interception return touchdown.
It was the third pick-six for the Maroons in four games on the season.
And after a bit of a slow start, the Pulaski offense did its part in the first half as well, getting a 25-yard Drew Polston to Chandler Godby touchdown pass and a 22-yard Barek Williams TD catch to help the Maroons take a 22-8 cushion into the locker room at the half.
Polston and the PC offense came out on fire in the second half.
The junior quarterback connected on seven consecutive passes during a 13-play drive to open the second half that culminated with a 6-yard Williams touchdown run up the middle to extend the Pulaski lead to 29-8.
Polston completed 17 straight passes in the half.
South Laurel had a quick answer their next possession though.
It only took the Cardinals 1:41 to march down field in six plays to cut the deficit to 29-16 on a two-yard Brenton Willoughby touchdown run.
After the Cardinals recovered an onside kick to get the ball back, the Maroons defense once again stepped up and held South on fourth down inside the 20-yard line for the third time in the contest.
Polston and the Maroons’ offense once again had an answer.
Polston connected on passes to Williams, Godby, Jacob Shepherd and Antonio Palmer during a 7-play, 87-yard drive that ended with a sliding touchdown grab by Godby to push the lead back out to 35-16. A Kaleb Adams pass to kicker Logan Corson made it 37-16.
After the defense once again held the Cardinals on fourth down, it only took Polston and the offense five plays to extend the lead when Polston connected with Donovan Abbott on a 21-yard touchdown pass — his fifth touchdown of the game — to make it 44-16.
On the night, Polston was 39-47 through the air for 481 yards and five TDs.
The Cardinals weren’t finished yet.
Sophomore quarterback Dylan Burdine hit senior Traeton Napier for a 5-yard touchdown to pull South to within 44-24 inside the final 10 minutes.
Sophomore Bryson Dugger replaced Polston on PCs next possession and the Maroons offense didn’t miss a beat.
Dugger needed only three plays to get Pulaski back into the end zone.
Passes to Braden Gipson and Williams quickly got the Maroons to the South 32-yard line.
One play later Dugger found Williams for a 32-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead out to 51-24.
Sophomore Brady Cain snuffed out another red-zone opportunity for South two plays later when he intercepted a Burdine pass inside the 20-yard line.
From there Dugger marched the Maroons down field for a touchdown in nine plays to put the game away 58-24 inside the final two minutes.
“Our QB play was phenomenal. Drew ‘Tiger’ Polston had an incredible night throwing the ball, and ran over a defender to score a TD,” Hines said. “And how about Brysen Dugger. Not a lot of snaps, but they were all fantastic.”
The Cardinals got a 23-yard. Burden touchdown run in the final seconds to round out the scoring at 58-32.
The Maroons finished with 632 yards of total offense on the night.
Williams led the way for the PC receiving corps with 14 catches for 182 yards and three touchdowns.
Along with the five stops on fourth down, the Maroons’ defense had three take aways, a fumble recovery and two interceptions.
Hines said he was pleased with the production he got all over the field from his Maroons.
“I’m proud df our team’s effort, we played hard and made some big plays. The D-line improves every time out. The O-line had its best night yet, special teams played well, especially in kickoff coverage,” Hines said. “Offensively, Donovan Abbott and Barek Williams ran the ball well, wide receivers had a great night, caught a bunch of passes and the tight end production was good as well. We’re a work in progress. We have improved every game and we just want to continue down that road and get better each week.”
The Maroons return to action next Friday for a district matchup with North Laurel at 7 p.m. at the PC Field.
