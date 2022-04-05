Pulaski County wins with a Chance Tod walk-off RBI

BARDSTOWN - The Pulaski County High School baseball team claimed victory in a 3-2 walk-off win over Meade County in the Keaton Hall Wood Bat Memorial on Monday.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Chance Todd singled up the middle to score Owen Alexander for the game winner. Alexander had doubled to get on base and then went to third on a wild pitch.
Chance Todd had two hits and an RBI in the game. Will Blankenship had a hit and scored a run. Jace Frye had two hits. Brady Cain and Wessen Falin both drove in runs. Alexander had a hit and score a run.
Chance Todd pitched five innings and struck out six batters, while Jace Frye pitched two innings in relief for the win.
Pulaski County (7-3) will continue play in the Keaton Hall Wood Bat Memorial.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
