Pulaski County's Abbee Coomer wins two individual events at Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG - The Southwestern High School and the Pulaski County High School track teams competed in the Williamsburg All-Comers track meet at the University of the Cumberland track facility.
Top performer for Pulaski County was Abbee Coomer with wins in both the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash. Abbee Coomer won the 100 meters at 12.79, and won the 200 meters at 26.88.
Alex Cundiff won the girls 800-meter run with a time of 2:28.0.
Cade Sullivan won the boys 100-meter dash at 11.49.
Logan Corson won the pole vault event at 7'06".
The Pulaski County girls 3200-meter relay team of Maggie Bertram, Alex Cundiff, Addison Cunbdiff, and Hannah Murray won the event with a time of 10:27.4.
The Pulaski County girls 400-meter relay team of Abbee Coomer, Kenzie Cupp, Emma Coomer and Simi McAlpin won with a time of 52.11.
Other top Pulaski County performers were Emma Coomer - third 200 meters, Addison Cundiff - fifth 400 meters, Hannah Murray - fifth 800 meters and ninth high jump, Maggie Bertram - fourth 1600 meters and second 3200 meters, Kenzie Cupp - ninth 100 hurdles, third triple jump and sixth 300 hurdles, Anna Framer - seventh high jump, Lexi Lawless - fourth long jump and third shot put, Aubrey Richardson - sixth long jump, Lily Hamilton - eighth pole vault, Chandler Godby - fourth 100 meters and sixth triple jump, Harris Denmeyer - fifth 100 meters, T.J. Colyer - sixth 100 meters, second long jump, fifth high jump and eighth 200 meters, Logan Stamper - eighth 400 meters, Kannon Cundiff - fourth 800 meters, Tyler Wilkerson - sixth 300 hurdles, and Barek Williams - sixth long jump.
Top performers for Southwestern were Michayla Shea Seober - third 400 meters, Kate Golden - second 1600 meters, Madeline Peterson - eighth 3200 meters, A. J. Perrin - second pole vault, Victor Colyer - third 400 meters and sixth 200 meters, Caleb Perrin - third 800 meters, Zabrey Bortz - seventh 3200 meters, Preston Frost - second 300 hurdles and fifth 110 hurdles, and Christian Kelly - eighth shot put.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
