BEREA — The Madison Southern Eagles might as well have had their homecoming festivities on Friday night hosting the Pulaski County Maroons.
After all, when it comes to venues away from the friendly confines of PC Field, head coach Johnny Hines and the Maroons have always been very much right at home in Berea on the Eagles home turf.
And, that was again the case on Friday evening.
After a sluggish start out of the gate offensively in the first half, Pulaski County’s offense caught fire after halftime.
In the second half, quarterback Brysen Dugger threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Chandler Godby, while running for another TD from three yards out. Ethan Idlewine ran for a score, and Jericho Dixon intercepted an Ethan Woods pass, and returned it 20 yards for yet another touchdown.
And on the flip side, the Maroons ‘D’ pitched a shutout.
As a result, it was Hines and crew moving to 4-1 on the season with an impressive, 34-8 victory over Madison Southern.
“We got off to a little bit of a slow start offensively in the first half,” stated a very jubilant coach Hines immediately following the game.
“We played good defense the whole night long, and I’m very proud of our defense and how they played, because I think we shut down a pretty good offense,” added the Pulaski County head coach. “We struggled early offensively, but we got it going with that first drive in the second half.
Pulaski County grabbed the lead after a scoreless first quarter, thanks to a six-yard pass from Dugger to Godby with 9:15 remaining in the first half, and an extra point from Bryson Mounce.
That would be the lone score of the opening half of play in a defensive struggle, with the Maroons leading Madison Southern by a 7-0 margin at the intermission.
This game may have been a defensive struggle in the opening half of play, but that scenario quickly changed — at least for Pulaski County — at the start of half number two.
Dugger connected with Godby on a little shovel pass the PC All-State wide receiver took 49 yards to the end zone for a quick score.
With 11:20 remaining in the third period, the Maroons had doubled up the score on the Eagles at that juncture at 14-0.
On the ensuing kickoff, came the only bright spot of the evening for the Eagles.
Cade Sullivan took that kickoff all the way to the house for an 84-yard touchdown return, and with Jackson Chambers two-point conversion run, the Eagles were right back in this one, only trailing PC 14-8.
After that big play on special teams by the Eagles, this one was all PC.
Idlewine would scoff on a one-yard plunge on Pulaski County’s next drive, and with a missed PAT, the Maroons were up 20-8 heading into the fourth quarter of play.
In that final frame, Dugger would score on a three-yard run with 9:41 remaining in the contest to extend the Maroons lead out to 27-8 over Madison Southern.
Then, came the proverbial nail in the coffin for the Eagles.
Woods was intercepted by Dixon who returned the ball 20 yards for a pick six, and with 8:05 left in the contest, Pulaski County was comfortably ahead of the Eagles by a score of 34-8.
As far as the Maroons feeling right at home in Berea, that would involve a brief history lesson.
Simply, Madison Southern’s home stadium is becoming very near and dear to Hines’ heart.
In 2018 at Madison Southern — a game the Maroons trailed at one point 14-0 to the Eagles — Pulaski County roared back for a 39-22 victory over Madison Southern that night.
The significance of that victory? That win on September 21, 2018 gave Pulaski County its 200th win as a football program, and it also gave Hines his 150th win as head coach of the Pulaski County Maroons.
Fast forward to Friday night. The 34-8 win over the Eagles gave coach Hines his 200th victory overall as a head football coach, as well as giving him win number 183 as the head coach at PC.
With win 200, Hines becomes only the 36th head football coach in the history of Kentucky high school football history to reach that milestone.
So coach Hines, I guess you like playing at Madison Southern, huh?
“Playing here over the years, I guess it’s kind of worked out well for us,” pointed out the Pulaski County head coach.
“I’m just proud of our team — we played really well tonight on defense, and we even got a score on defense,” he added.
As far as attaining win number 200 in his brilliant coaching career, in typical Johnny Hines fashion the PC head football coach downplayed the feat, admitting that in his wildest dreams he never imagined accomplishing anything close to that.
“Honestly, it’s not something that I ever really thought about,” pointed out Hines,
“Coach (Keith) Rose and I used to joke about the only thing we ever really thought about how are we going to win this next game next week, and that’s always been our focus,” continued the Maroon coach. “We’ve had really good players, and really good coaches over the years, and its just been fun to be a part of it all.”
For the game, Godby continued his tear offensively.
The PC wide out hauled in 12 catches in the win for 110 yards and two touchdowns, while Dugger had another big night throwing the ball, completing 23 of 31 pass attempts for 247 yards with those two TD passes.
For Madison Southern, the Eagles were led on the ground by Juan Rodrigues who found the sledding tough against a PC defense, rushing for 34 yards on 13 carries.
Through the air, Woods went 8-20 for 110 yards, but he was intercepted twice in the second half.
Pulaski County — now 4-1 on the season — will return home next Friday to host the Whitley County Colonels in the Maroons district opener.
That game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
