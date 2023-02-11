The Southwestern Warriors came into their game on Friday night at The PC Gym on somewhat of an uptick, winning four of their last five games, while the homestanding Maroons — despite a 12th Region-best 21-5 overall record on the season — had dropped three of their last four games.
Could Southwestern remain hot and avenge an earlier, 71-60 loss to the Maroons from about a month ago, or could PC right the ship and get back into the win column?
Well, it certainly did not come easy by any measure, but John Fraley and the Maroons — thanks to 16 points off bench from Will Blankenship, and a game-high 19 points from Carson Fraley, with 15 of those coming after the intermission — ended a mini, two-game losing skid, by sweeping the season series with Southwestern with a hard-fought, 80-65 win over the Warriors.
“We had lost a couple in a row, and I thought you could tell that early on tonight in the game, because we played a little tight to start out,” pointed out a very happy coach Fraley, after his team moved to 22-5 on the year with the win.
“The kids did a good job of being resilient, and getting the ball inside, and playing inside-out,” continued the PC head coach. “We only gave them (Warriors) 11 points in the second quarter, while we moved the ball, and was able to get some good shots.”
Early on, Southwestern came out and took things right at the Maroons.
Jeron Dunbar’s team raced out to a quick, 14-7 lead over PC, but at that juncture, the Maroons went on a big-time, 26-7 run, to race out in front of Southwestern by a 33-21 margin late in the first half.
“We let them score 40 points in the first half, and they scored 40 points in the second half, and we just can’t give up 80 points and expect to win the game,” lamented Dunbar after the contest.
“We need to keep teams in the 50’s or 60’s, plus, we let PC shoot 62.5 percent from the field for the game, and we have to be better than that defensively,” added the Southwestern coach. “That kind of defense will not get it done, especially at this time of the year. We scored 65 points tonight so we didn’t really have any trouble scoring the ball, but the issue was defensively.”
Pulaski County led the Warriors 40-27 at the halftime break, and in the third quarter, the Maroons extended their lead out to as many as 16 points, but the Warriors were not going to go away.
Southwestern roared back from the dead, and had trimmed the deficit to PC to only six points at 63-57 with just over three minutes left in the game.
That’s when about a 50 second sequence sunk Southwestern.
Coming out of a timeout with PC leading the Warriors by that 63-57 margin, the Maroons’ Cayden Lancaster hit a three-point bucket to extend the lead to 66-57.
On the next trip down the floor, Lancaster blocked Heagan Galloway’s shot attempt, and Blankenship scooped up the ball and raced downcourt for a layup, extending the lead out to 68-57.
On the Warriors next offensive possession, Blankenship came up with a steal, and threw the ball ahead to a streaking Fraley for another basket, and just like that, a six-point game had ballooned to a baker’s dozen at 70-57 with just over two minutes left on the clock.
Ballgame!
“That sequence probably was the difference in the game, and it was because we got a couple of crucial stops there at the defensive end,” stated coach Fraley.
“Then, ‘Lanny’ (Lancaster) finally hit the basket and got a three to go in that gave us a little momentum, and then we got after them defensively,” added the PC coach.
As for Dunbar, he agreed with coach Fraley that the seven-point run by PC in about a minute at crunch time with the game on the line was what eventually spelled doom for his club on this particular night.
“We let PC get out in transition there, and we let them make some game-winning plays,” pointed out the Warrior head coach.
“We didn’t fight in the second half and give ourselves a chance, and I thought the second quarter killed us, when we let them score 25 points,” Dunbar stated. “We’ve relied on our defense all year long, and tonight, it didn’t really carry us the way that it needed to.”
Pulaski County placed five players in double figures, led by Fraley’s 19 points and Blankenship’s 16 points off the bench.
Lancaster — who scored eight points at crunch time for PC in the fourth stanza — also tallied 16 points, while Barek Williams added 12 points, and Brysen Dugger added 11 points.
Southwestern meanwhile — fell to 12-15 on the year with the loss — got a game-high 19 points from JJ Hutchinson, while Eli Meece added 13 points, and Zach Hutchinson had 11 points.
Pulaski County will close out its regular season next Thursday night on the road at Boyle County, while Southwestern will be back home at The Wigwam next Tuesday evening to host the Rockcastle County Rockets.
