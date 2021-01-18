Pulaski County's win streak snapped at West Jessamine

NICHOLASVILLE - After going on a four-game win streak, the Pulaski County High School boys basketball team suffered their second loss of the season in a 74-65 setback at West Jessamine High School.
The Colts outscored Pulaski County by 14 points in the second quarter to take a 39-25 halftime lead. The Maroons cut the West Jessamine lead to 50-45 at the end of the third, but were unable to overtake the homestanding Colts.
Pulaski County junior Zack Travis scored a team-high 23 points and hit three treys. Sophomores Barek Williams scored 13 points and Cayden Lancaster scored 12 points. Junior Caleb Sloan scored 10 points. Seniors K.J. Combs scored six points and Dalton Bertram scored one point.
Pulaski County (4-2) will host district foes Somerset High School on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
