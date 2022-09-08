When cross-town rivals come together, it’s usually a good game. Case in point, the Maroons and Jumpers last meeting against each other, which featured a 0-0 score throughout a majority of the game. Somerset would eventually prevail in that one 1-0 after winning a shootout.
Tonight, the Pulaski County Maroons welcomed the Somerset Briar Jumpers for their 2nd meeting of the season. However, tonight’s matchup was all Maroons. From winning 50/50 balls to ball movement, the Maroons were dominant the whole game en route to a 5-0 victory over the Jumpers.
Head coach of Somerset Cory Gillum had a ton of praise to give towards Pulaski County sophomore Tyson Absher following the game.
“Tyson Absher was amazing. He had the first assist of the game and then the next two goals were Tyson. Those two goals would essentially take us out of the game,” he explained.
Somerset would have a lot of good looks at the goal throughout the game, but each one would either go over the goal or wide of the goal.
The first goal came from Pulaski County senior Thomas Dawes with about 10 minutes to go in the first half. This would end up being the only goal of the half, as the Maroons would lead 1-0 heading into the break.
First-year head coach of the Maroons James Rixon was very clear with his message to his players at halftime.
“We need to start the second half with intensity,” he stated.
This messaging to his team appeared to work for the Maroons, as in the first three minutes of the second half, Pulaski would put three goals on the board to blow the game wide open with a 4-0 lead. Two would come from sophomore Tyson Absher, with the other coming off the foot of junior Ryan Beam.
Somerset sophomore goalkeeper Landen Lonesky would have impressive saves throughout the night, but it wasn’t enough as the offense just failed to get anything going. Sophomore Andrew Tomlinson and junior Jason Escobar-Lopez had several good looks at the net, but neither could find the sweet spot on their shots to get one to go in.
With 2:13 to go in the game, senior Thomas Dawes would score his 2nd goal of the night to give the Maroons the 5-0 lead, which would be the final score for the game.
Somerset, now 5-4-1, will travel to Madison Central to play Montgomery County on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Pulaski County, who with the win are now 8-2-1, will travel to Madison Southern on Saturday, with that game scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m.
