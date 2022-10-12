Monday, on their last home game of the season, the Pulaski County Lady Maroons hosted Cumberland Christian Home Educators. The game was also their senior night, where the Maroons honored seniors Emily Burns, Ellen Cherry, Abigail Clevenger, Elizabeth Dalton, Calli Eastham, Anna Farmer, Monserrat Guzman, Pearsyn Ingram, Morgan Keith, Halle Mayfield, Seanna Mullins, and Katie Taylor. Additionally, the Maroons would celebrate Official Appreciation Week for the game officials.
Pulaski would be able to come away with a 3-0 victory (25-15, 25-11, 27-25). The Maroons would be led by Eastham with eight kills. Other contributors include Dalton with seven aces and eight assists, as well as Cherry with four digs.
Lady Maroons head coach McKenzie McCollum was proud of the way her team closed out the home schedule, and also gave thanks to the officials for all that do.
"We had a great night celebrating and recognizing our 12 seniors. Alongside of that both teams were able to recognize our two officials with posters and treat bags for Official Appreciation Week. We want to thank them for all of their hard work because without them we would not be able to play the sport that we all love. It was an exciting night as we finished out our last home game of the season on a strong note," she stated.
