Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.