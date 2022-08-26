The Lady Maroons welcomed in Clinton County for some volleyball action on Thursday night. Despite dropping the first set, Pulaski managed to come back and defeat Clinton by a score of 3-1 (18-25, 25-9, 33-31, 25-12).
PC head coach McKenzie McCollum was very proud of the way her team made the comeback and of their effort as a whole.
"It was a full team effort and I could not have asked for anything more. To say I'm proud would be an understatement. Each and every day these girls continue to improve and we are looking forward to the rest of the season," she explained.
Pulaski was led in kills by junior Maggie Holt with 16, in aces by senior Abby Clevenger with 11, in digs by senior Ellen Cherry with 16, and in assists by senior Elizabeth Dalton with 19.
The Maroons improve to 3-2 on the season, and will next be in action in a double-header against host Madison Southern and Wayne County on Saturday.
