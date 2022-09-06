The last time Somerset and Pulaski faced off, it was in last year’s 47th District Tournament, where the Jumpers beat the Maroons on Pulaski’s home court to eliminate Pulaski from postseason play and for themselves to advance on into the 12th Region Tournament for the first time. Now, after both experiencing good starts to the 2022 season, the two rivals, with only a few miles separating their campuses, clashed again at PC gymnasium, with a full house of fans of both schools packing the house on Tuesday night.
It’s always a close one when the Maroons and Jumpers play one another, and this match proved to be no different. At the end of the night, however, it would be Pulaski who would be celebrating a win, as they downed Somerset in four sets by a score of 3-1 (25-22, 19-25, 25-20, 25-18). Second-year head coach McKenzie McCollum was very proud of her team, with her crediting how much they had focused on energy in practice recently.
“Coming into practice these last couple weeks, we’ve been talking about energy, energy, energy, attitude, and effort, and that is what honestly keeps us in the game. Yes we have talent, yes we have skill, but our energy and effort is what keeps us in the game and they did exactly that tonight,” she explained.
Pulaski would start out the opening set by going on a quick 9-3 run, aided by kills from seniors Seanna Mullins, Anna Farmer, and Morgan Keith, and junior Maggie Holt. The Maroons would also have an ace from senior Halle Mayfield.
It wouldn’t be long before Somerset would answer back, going on a 12-6 spree to tie the set up at 15 points a piece halfway through the set. Senior Areli Vela-Alvarez would add a kill and an ace for the Jumpers to help them on their run.
The two teams would trade points back-and-forth, with Pulaski grabbing some late kills from sophomore Ava King, senior Calli Eastham, and Mullins. The Maroons would be on set point, before a Somerset error would hand them the first set by a score of 25-22.
Just like in the first set, it would be a one-sided start to the second set, although this time it would be in favor of the Briar Jumpers. Somerset would get two kills from Vela-Alvarez, as well as two aces from junior Emily Ford and an ace from senior Lain Prather as they raced out to a 13-4 lead.
As it seemed that Somerset had full control of the set, Pulaski would mount a bit of a comeback, closing their deficit to just 3 points at 22-19. The comeback would stop there, however, as Somerset scored three straight points, with one coming off a kill from junior Emme Goforth and the set-winning point coming off of an ace, to take the second set 25-19 and even up the match at one set a piece.
The Maroons would once again explode in the beginning of the third set, racing out to a 11-3 lead behind a kill from Eastham and four kills from Holt. The third set never really seemed that close, although a brief run of 9-6 by the Jumpers would get them within striking range following kills from Vela-Alvarez, sophomore Ella Lancaster, and Prather. The Maroons would clean up the set following a kill from Eastham, taking the third set 25-20 and putting them one set away from victory.
Somerset would control the fourth set early, although a Holt spree of three aces in a row would swing the momentum firmly onto the side of the Maroons. Coach McCollum stated after the game that Holt getting angry in the set was a huge turning point.
“She was mad and she used it to her advantage,” she stated.
Pulaski would get points throughout the set on blocks by different players, including Eastham. After the Jumpers managed to trim the late deficit to 21-18, the Maroons would score 4 straight points, including getting a kill from King, before the set and game-clinching point would come after Somerset struck the ball into the net without it going over, as Pulaski would win 25-18 and take the game three sets to one.
Pulaski improves to 7-3 on the year and will next be in action on Friday and Saturday as they participate in the Taylor County Throwdown. Somerset, now 9-3 on the season, will be in action on Thursday as they travel to Rockcastle County, with the game scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation
