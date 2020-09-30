 Pulaski dominates Adair in three sets

The Pulaski County Maroons volleyball team got a lopsided win in all three sets to beat the Adair County Indians last night at Pulaski.
"We welcomed home one of our own tonight, McKenzie McCollum (Adair County coach and former Maroon player)." said Pulaski Coach Teresa Combs. "We were so excited to have Hack back in the gym tonight and are so proud of her. She is the first former player we have coached against in 22 years."
In the first set, the Lady Indians hung around early and had the set tied 9-9. However, Pulaski got their lead back and never looked back as they closed the set with a 10-2 run.
The Maroons had kills from sophomore Calli Eastham, senior Molli Nelson, senior Lindsey Horn, freshman Maggie Holt, and senior Lyndsey Parmelee in the first set. Pulaski also had assists from Nelson, and Parmelee, and junior Abigail Vacca closed the set with an ace with her Maroons on top 25-14.
The second set was very similar to the first as the teams went back and forth for a short period of time and then Pulaski pulled away for a second straight 25-14 set win.
Leading up to an even game at 7-7 early in the second set, Rachel Brown had a kill, and Briley Burns had an ace for Adair, while the Maroons had two kills and a block from Horn, and two assists and two aces from Nelson.
Late in the second, Pulaski closed the set with a 9-1. Throughout the set the Maroons had two more kills, another block, and an ace by Horn, kills by sophomore Peyton Putteet, Nelson, and sophomore Seanna Mullins, assists by Nelson, and Parmelee, three aces from Vacca, and an ace by sophomore Ellen Cherry.
After already landing two straight lopsided set wins, Pulaski took it up a notch and held the Lady Indians to just nine points to win the third set 25-9.
During the dominant final set the Maroons had kills by senior Abby Burns, Parmelee, Eastham, Holt, sophomore Sydney Martin, and Nelson. Pulaski also had assists by Nelson and Parmelee, a block by Horn, four aces by Nelson and three from Horn, as well as an ace that ended the set by Parmelee.
Seniors Lindsey Horn and Molli Nelson led the charge for the Maroons with Horn finishing with 12 kills, 4 aces, 18 digs, and a block and Nelson ending the game with 4 kills, 7 aces, and 23 assists.
The win advanced the Pulaski County Maroons to 6-3 on the season and they will face off with the 4-5 Wayne County Cardinals tonight on the road. The loss dropped the Adair County Indians to 4-7.
"We had our typical slow start, but had the opportunity to work on some things on our side of the net," said coach Combs. "We head to Wayne Thursday and know that will be a fight for sure. It's been a long stretch for us, but I know we will be ready to go tomorrow."
