HARRODSBURG — After the Maroons defeated the Cardinals of Wayne County on Tuesday night 4-2, they headed to Mercer County to take on the top-ranked Boyle County Rebels on Wednesday in the semifinals of the 12th Region Tournament. Earlier this season, the Rebels defeated the Maroons 6-2. The Maroons played in the semifinals for the first time since 2006. Pulaski County started pitcher Carter Ross. He had seven strikeouts and pitched a complete game, as the Maroons run-ruled the Rebels by a score of 12-0.
The first inning started with Kason Myers in the batter’s box. He was able to get a piece of at Carter Ross pitch but was thrown out. Pitcher Cole Sims and Sage Dawson both struck out for the second and third outs, sending the Rebels to the dugout. Boyle County pitcher Cole Sims struggled on the pitcher’s mound. Brysen Dugger, Brady Cain and Mason Acton walked. The bases were loaded. Bryce Cowell had a fly ball to deep center caught by Dawson for the out. Marshall Livesay struck out. Dugger stole home for the first run of the game. The Maroons led 1-0. Aiden Wesley stepped to the plate for a two RBI single bringing home Cain and Acton. Wessen Falin hit to the Boyle shortstop and was thrown out at first base. At the end of the first the Maroons led 3-0.
Carter Ross struck out two more batters in the second inning in Austin Bodner and Brayson Claunch. Stewart Coleman hit a pop fly to Falin for the out. The Maroons were ready for offense. Jace Frye and Dugger were struck out. Hargis had a hit to right field, but it was caught for the third out. The Maroons still lead 3-0.
The third inning started with Carter Ross striking out Myers. Owens walked to first base. Sims hit a foul ball over the third baseline for the out. Sage Dawson hit a single to right field. Logan Marsee was struck out for the last out.
Brady Cain led the Maroons to start the bottom of the third but he was struck out. Acton was hit by a pitch. Cowell hit a left field double, placing runners at second and third. Livesay hit a single to left field and earned two RBI. Wesley hit a single to right field advancing Livesay to third base. Boyle county took the opportunity to change pitchers, bringing in Brayden West. West inherited a mess with the Bases loaded and one out, Falin in the batter’s box and Frye on deck. Falin and Frye were both hit by pitches to advance. He also advanced Acton across home plate to score the run. Hargis was struck out. Dugger walked and advanced all runners, bringing home Cowell. Brady Cain hit a fly ball to right centerfield for the out. The Maroons took the lead back to defense 7-0.
The bats warmed up a little for the Rebels. Coleman Stewart hit a single between Cowell and Hargis for a single. Keenan Stewart also got a hit. He hit to Kam Hargis. Kam threw to Falin for the out at second. Keenan was safe at first for a single. Bodner got a piece and sent it flying to right field were Dugger waited with his glove. Claunch hit a pop fly and it was caught by Livesay for the third out.
The bottom of the fourth had Acton leading the Maroons. Acton walked to get to base. Cowell hit a single to left field. The Rebels changed pitchers again bringing in Logan Marsee to the mound. Livesay walked after he warmed up. The bases loaded as Wesley hit a line drive on the third base line for a single and two RBI. Acton and Cowell scored two more runs. Falin got a hit to short stop Owens. Frye walked loading the bases. Hargis got a hit to the Rebel short stop earning an RBI. Owens threw to home and brought home Wesley. Hargis was safe at first base. Dugger earned two RBI after a center field single. During Brady Cain’s at-bat, Hargis got caught stealing and was tagged out. Brady Cain hit to Dawson in center field for the third out. The Maroons started the fifth inning leading 12-0, needing just three more outs for the win.
The fifth inning started with a Myers strike out. Owens hit a foul ball caught by Hargis. Sims hit to Hargis and was thrown out at first base for the final out of the game. The Maroons won 12-0 defeating the Rebels for the first time since April 15, 2006, seventeen years ago.
The Maroons will face Garrard County for the 12th Region championship on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Maroons haven’t played a championship game since 2004.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.