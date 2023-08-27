DANVILLE - The Maroons were hoping for a bounce back in week two of the football season on Saturday, as they traveled to Danville for the Whitaker Bank Pigskin Classic, taking on the hosting Admirals. Pulaski couldn't get either their defense or offense going in week one and with Danville sporting the same rushing attack as Pikeville did, there was a very real chance the Maroons were facing an 0-2 start to the season.
However, the young Maroons stepped up all over the field, eventually routing the Admirals by a score of 47-6, with the whole fourth quarter being played under a running clock. It was a dominant display this time around for Pulaski and head coach John Hines was pleased with his group's improvement from week one.
"We were very frustrated with our first outing of the season to be honest with you. It was a matter of getting back out there at practice and correcting the mistakes. We did a great job at handling the distractions this week with the massive heat wave. I'm proud of the way the team came up here and handled their business," he explained.
Danville received the opening kickoff of the contest and on the very first play from scrimmage, Pulaski was called for a personal foul. An early big rush by the Danville offense was negated by their first flag called of the contest on an offensive hold. Following an early timeout on some confusion, a fantastic tackle by Pulaski junior Gunner Loveless forced a fourth down before an ensuing turnover on downs to give the Maroons the ball.
Pulaski then drained the clock in the first quarter with solid rushes by freshman running back Kasen Brock and a big catch from junior receiver Harris Denmyer. Another holding penalty was called, this time on Pulaski, to negate the first touchdown of the game. The Maroons didn't waste their next opportunity though, as junior Ethan Idlewine hauled in a 19 yard touchdown reception over the middle from sophomore quarterback Zak Anderson for the first score of the game. A missed PAT later and the Maroons had the lead 6-0 with 3:27 left in the period.
The Maroons got the ball back late in the quarter after a blocked punt but couldn't get the drive going, eventually turning the ball over on downs shortly before the end of the quarter, leading 6-0 over the Admirals.
Denmyer came close to a touchdown reception of his own early in the second quarter, however it was just barely dropped as the receiver caught himself looking towards the end zone. The drive almost stalled before another personal foul on Danville gave the Maroons a first down. Neither team seemingly couldn't get out of their own way when it came to penalties in the game. A few plays later, Anderson found freshman Boone Godby over the middle for the touchdown, the first reception touchdown of Godby's career. The score was 13-0 following the successful PAT from sophomore Bryson Mounce with about nine minutes left in the half.
After another failed Danville drive, another holding call on the Maroons negated a 67 yard rushing touchdown by Denmyer. A big rush by Brock converted a fourth down attempt for the Maroons, with another score close behind. Following a 30 yard completion to junior Ryan Anderson, Zak Anderson found Godby again with 3:14 left in the half, with Godby making the touchdown reception in the left corner of the end zone to further increase Pulaski's lead to 20-0.
Danville's next drive was over before it really had a chance to get started, as freshman Cohen Finley grabbed his first interception of his career to give the Maroons another chance to score before heading into the locker room. Denmyer found a huge gap after a reception from Denmyer, with the receiver taking it 61 yards and almost making it to the end zone. Ryan Anderson got in on the scoring action, with the junior hauling in the fourth touchdown pass of the night from Zak Anderson. A blocked PAT after and the Maroons were looking good heading into halftime leading 26-0.
The third quarter started slow for Pulaski following a turnover on downs. A 38 yard rush from Danville junior Braidin Baughman set the Admirals up for a chance to finally break onto the scoreboard. They did just that soon after, with their senior quarterback Enrique Gutierrez-Jacobs finding senior Demontrae Trumbo for a 28 yard touchdown. Danville missed the point after try and trailed 26-6 with about eight minutes left in the quarter.
Pulaski wasted little time answering however, as Denmyer found a hole on the kickoff and took it all the way back 90 yards for a touchdown to further increase the Maroons' lead again to 35-6.
The Maroons once again got good field position with a block of Danville's punt following another failed drive. Brock then recorded the first touchdown of what is sure to be a very successful varsity career as he found a hole from 29 yards out. Pulaski now led 40-6 with 3:47 left in the third quarter.
The offense of the visitors didn't stop there either in the period. Danville had another messy offensive possession featuring a fumble and a blocked pass by Pulaski senior Sam Whitaker before the Maroons had the ball back. Pulaski brought the ball closer and closer before another short sprint by Brock gave the Maroons another six, as Brock scored his second touchdown of the night from five yards out to put the game to a running clock. The quarter came to a close with the Maroons on top 47-6.
The fourth quarter went by quickly with the running clock, but not before Finley grabbed a second interception by skying into the air. Hines sent in his backups to finish out the contest as the Maroons were victorious by a final score of 47-6.
Anderson went 15-25 passing with four touchdowns and no interceptions to go along with 244 yards through the air. Denmyer had six receptions for 108 yards, Ryan Anderson had five receptions for 69 yards and one touchdown and Godby had three receptions for 50 yards and two touchdowns. Idlewine also had a touchdown reception. Brock rushed the ball 17 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns. The defense of the Maroons shut down the Admirals, as Danville could only manage 131 yards to Pulaski's 507 yards. The Maroons had 11 penalties for 110 yards, while Danville had 6 penalties for 65 yards.
Coach Hines was extremely pleased with the progression of his first year starter Zak Anderson following the game.
"Zak has been fabulous since the first day of spring practice and his improvement has been dramatic. Every day of practice, every game he improves and he's going to be a tremendous quarterback," he expounded.
Pulaski improves to 1-1 and will have six days to prepare for their next contest on Friday. The Maroons will travel to George Rogers Clark to take on the 1-1 Cardinals out of Class 6A. That game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
