Pulaski dominates Mercer County

Coming off a 95-56 drubbing of Russell County in their last game, the Pulaski County Maroons returned to action on Monday night at home in their penultimate game of the 2021-22 regular season. Their opponent? The Titans of Mercer County, coming into the game sporting a 13-11 record. After their lackluster performance in a highly anticipated matchup versus North Laurel last week, the Maroons have regained a bit of their form, going 2-0 over the weekend (with both wins over Southwestern and Russell coming by more than 20 points a piece), with this being the last chance for the Maroons to get it together before their season ending game against 3rd place in the 12th Region Boyle County.
Although this was expected to be a relatively easy win for the Maroons, the Titans certainly didn't want to go down without a fight. In fact, the Titans were able to score baskets aplenty throughout much of the 1st half, keeping even with Pulaski (and at some points even leading the game) until about 2 minutes to go in the 2nd quarter. From there, Pulaski was able to demonstrate why they have been considered the top team in the 12th Region for most of the year, playing fundamentally sound defense and shooting white hot from everywhere on the floor en route to a 79-57 victory over Mercer that was never close in the 2nd half.
The first 2 buckets were made by Pulaski's Cayden Lancaster and Carson Fraley before Mercer would go on a quick 6-0 run to take the early lead 6-4 (behind 2 quick 3-pointers from Sam Baughman). The two teams would trade buckets towards the middle portion of the first quarter (including dueling 3-point baskets from Pulaski's Gavin Stevens and Mercer's Trevor Ellis, and a huge steal and 2-point basket from Pulaski's Barek Williams, who finally looks like he is returning to the form that had him being one of the leading scorers for last year's Maroons squad), which led to an 11-11 stalemate. Pulaski would outscore the Titans 9-4 in the waning minutes of the 1st quarter to take a 20-15 lead, behind baskets from Caleb Sloan (1 point), Brysen Dugger (3 points), and Stevens (5 points). Mercer County would have a 5-2 spurt to end the quarter and head into the 2nd frame only trailing Pulaski 22-20, following 5 quick points from Seth Caton.
For much of the 2nd quarter, the two teams just traded buckets back-and-forth like there was no tomorrow (and little to no defense for that matter), and late in the 2nd quarter, Mercer even had a slight lead over the homestanding Maroons 31-30, with the effort level for Pulaski just not seeming to be all there on this evening. Pulaski was led through the offensive-heavy first half of the quarter by Fraley (2 points), Zach Travis (2 points), and Stevens (4 points), while Mercer was led by scoring efforts by S. Caton (5 points), Evan Hart (2 points), and AJ Wearren (2 points). However, the sloppy defensive play finally corrected itself within the last 2 or 3 minutes of the half, with the Maroons going on a 14-3 run the final few minutes of the 2nd quarter of action, and thus taking a nice 10 point lead into the locker room at 44-34. Pulaski was led on this run by great play from Williams (5 points), Lancaster (5 points), Travis (2 points), and Dugger (2 points).
Not content with most of their performances throughout the first half, the Maroons came out with something to prove in the 2nd half. You could tell just from how much more active they were on both sides of the court, they were not happy with themselves on the back of a rather lousy performance defensively throughout the first 16 minutes of play. They certainly proved just how intense they can play if the players have their mind on it in the 3rd quarter, as Pulaski went on a 23-9 run throughout a dominating 3rd quarter and took a massive 67-43 lead into the final quarter of action on the night. The 3rd quarter has certainly been the most kind to the Maroons throughout their regular season run in my opinion, as they always seem to turn up the intensity during this period in just about every game I have watched of theirs this season. Pulaski was led on this great stretch of basketball by Stevens (4 points), Fraley (2 points), Lancaster (7 points), Travis (3 points), Jace Frye (2 points), Williams (2 points), and Kameryn Hargis (3 points). The Titans' 9 points during the quarter were scored by Hart (8) and Ellis (1).
The 4th quarter was rather mundane compared to the previous quarter, with Mercer County outscoring Pulaski slightly at 14-12, although the Maroons would have yet another win added to their record when the final buzzer sounded as the Maroons defeated the Titans 79-57. Pulaski's Travis seemed to dominate the quarter, scoring 7 of the Maroons' 12 points by just beating the Titans in the paint every trip down the floor it seemed. Other points scored in the quarter by the Maroons were from Stevens (1), Fraley (2), and Lancaster (2). The Titans' scoring during the final quarter of action came from Baughman (2 points), Ellis (6 points), Wearren (3 points), and Thaddeus Mays (3 points).
Mercer County was led by 4 double digit performers: Seth Caton with 14 points, Trevor Ellis with 12 points, and Sam Baughman and Evan Hart with 10 points a piece.
Pulaski County was led by 4 double digit performers as well: Cayden Lancaster with 18 points (led all scorers), Gavin Stevens with 17 points, Zach Travis with 14 points, and Barek Williams with 11 points. They also had contributions from several different players, including: Carson Fraley (8 points), Brysen Dugger (5 points), Kamryn Hargis (3 points), Jace Frye (2 points), and Caleb Sloan (1 point). Pulaski improves to 26-1 will host Boyle County on Thursday, Feb.17.
