Last night at Pulaski, the Lady Maroons dominated the Mercer County Lady Titans for a region victory.
"Our pressure tonight was a key to our success," said Pulaski County head coach Chris Adkins. "We executed on our half court offense, something we need to get better at for post season."
The Lady Maroons had three players reach double figure scoring with senior Shelby Cothron leading the team at 17, and junior Caroline Oakes and senior Dawn Wilson each finishing with 12. Wilson also led the team in rebounds, and had the first double-double of her career.
Mercer County's top scorers on the night were Ryann Tharp who led the team with 12, and Timberlynn Yeast followed right behind her with 11.
Pulaski began their dominance early, and opened the game with their best quarter of play by outscoring the Lady Titans 21-8 in the first quarter.
Wilson was on fire in the first with nine points scored. Senior Maddy Dunn assisted Wilson on two of her shots and also chipped in with a steal and assist to Cothron. Cothron had four in the first, Oakes and junior Madelyn Blankenship each hit a three, and freshman Maggie Holt put in a shot from inside the paint.
All of Lady Titan points in the first came from inside with Lindsay Jessie, Tharp, Anna Drakeford, and Yeast each hitting an inside bucket.
Mercer improved on the defensive side in the second, but were still outscored 15-10 leaving them trailing 36-18 at halftime.
During the second, Dunn added three more assists to her stats, and hit a pair of driving layups for four points in the quarter. Sophomore Sydney Martin and Holt each hit an inside shot off a pass from Dunn, Martin hit another inside shot off an assist by Cothron, Willson hit a three off a pass from Dunn, and Oakes put in a buzzer beater mid range shot that was assisted by Wilson for their 15 point total in the second.
For the Lady Titans, they had a three and free throw from Tharp, a single free throw from Stevie Shepherd, and a mid range jumper and three point play by Yeast.
After the break, Mercer made some adjustments and opened the third with a 9-2 run. After the run, the Lady Maroons got their offense going again and led 49-35 heading into the final period.
Pulaski had an inside shot from Blankenship that was assisted by Oakes, a driving layup from Dunn, a pair of free throws and inside shot off a pass from Martin for Cothron, a three from Oakes that was assisted by Cothron, and an inside bucket from Martin off a pass from Cothron in the third.
For Mercer in the third, Tharp had six, Yeast had four, Shepherd had five, and Drakeford had two.
During the final period, the Lady Maroons outscored Mercer 14-9 and cycled their starters as leading up to the 63-44 victory.
Cothron led the charge in the fourth with nine points, Oakes hit four free throws, and Dunn hit a single free throw,
The Lady Titans had two each from Jessie, Drakeford, and Teigh Yeast, and a three from Sara Dunn.
The win advanced Pulaski to 13-4 on the season and they will face the Rockcastle Lady Rockets for a 47th District matchup at Rockcastle tomorrow (Wednesday) night.
PCHS - 21 - 15 - 13 - 14 - 63
MCHS - 8 - 10 - 17 - 9 - 44
Pulaski Co. - Cothron 17, Oakes 12. Wilson 12, Dunn 7, Martin 6, Blankenship 5, Holt 4.
Mercer Co. - Tharp 12, Ti. Yeast 11, Drakeford 6, Shepherd 6, Jessie 4, Dunn 3, Te. Yeast 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.